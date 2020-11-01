Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Nov 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Nov 1.
Lunch With Sumiko: 2020 feels like a lifetime for Lawrence Wong
Thrust into the spotlight as co-chair of the government task force on Covid-19, Lawrence Wong has come into his own. Executive Editor Sumiko Tan sits down with the Education Minister, whom some pundits think could well be a contender for prime minister one day.
Sex and consent on campus: S'pore universities still grappling with sexual misconduct incidents
More than a year after the Monica Baey voyeurism saga, Singapore universities are still grappling with incidents of sexual misconduct. What has been done to address the problem?
Long, harsh winter for S'porean students in US and Europe as Covid-19 cases spike
They say other students on campus are blase about adopting safeguards.
'Stay at home': UK PM Johnson imposes new national lockdown as Covid-19 cases top 1 million
The lockdown is set to begin on Nov 5 and last until Dec 2.
GuessWhereSG: Explore remote spots around Singapore
Venture out with The Sunday Times Picture Desk photojournalists, as they explore remote spots around the island.
Home-grown icon Robinsons brought 'retail magic' to the Singapore scene
The Robinsons retail experience was in an entirely different league.
The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2020: Nominees with extraordinary contributions
The first 3 nominees have a can-do attitude and a boundless desire to help anyone in need.
Sean Connery: The actor who made Bond, Bond, then became a sought-after senior actor
His physical presence helped make the Bond movies a hit.
She started a coffee business to help the vulnerable and make the world better a better place
Pamela Chng is the founder of Bettr Barista, a coffee business which champions socially responsible practices.
4 things landlords in Singapore should look out for in a Covid-19 market
Make sure you do checks and are insured before you rent out properties.