Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 9, 2024

Updated
May 09, 2024, 08:12 AM
Published
May 09, 2024, 08:07 AM

When push comes to shove and the time comes to take hard decisions, I would do so: DPM Wong

He was asked if he sees himself as a leader with “that iron in him” needed to govern Singapore.

Citizens will not become the minority in S’pore: DPM Wong

The Republic will continue to welcome foreign professionals, but maintain a level of control, he said.

We are pro-S’pore: DPM Wong on standing between the US and China

Countries, including Singapore, have to navigate an unpredictable world that could be messy for a decade or more, he said.

PM Lee presented with ‘mee siam’ cake on his last day of Parliament as prime minister

The 3D cake had a melange of PM Lee’s favourite items, including mee siam and books.

Woman arrested for murder of 56-year-old man

Both parties are known to each other, the police said.

Authorities flag $2m HDB flat listings as probe is launched

Ad for Sengkang unit is misleading, and the list price for a Toa Payoh flat is unrealistic, they say.

ERP 2.0 early adopters can reposition unit to driver’s side for free: Chee Hong Tat

About 18,000 of almost 1 million vehicles have the new on-board units installed.

Malaysian govt accused of hypocrisy over presence of Israeli-linked defence firms at exhibition

About a dozen demonstrators on May 7 gathered outside the exhibition centre in Kuala Lumpur.

The Japan that can say ‘Yes!’

Once thought slow to change, Japan is moving swiftly on many fronts, but in some aspects, it must not rush things, writes Ravi Velloor.

Woman posed as deity to cheat followers of over $7m, forced some to eat human waste

She told her followers the monies would go to Amma’s society in India. Instead, she pocketed the funds from 2012 to 2020.

