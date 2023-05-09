Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 9, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Changes to disbursement of housing grants, income assessment period for HDB buyers
Core occupiers who are citizens or PRs would be treated as second-timers after enjoying a housing grant, similar to Singaporean core applicants.
2 S'pore embassy employees in Yangon part of Asean convoy that was attacked in Myanmar: MFA
The convoy was reportedly heading to a discussion with various groups on providing assistance to internally displaced persons, but had to turn back.
Levy on additional cars, loan curbs among ideas to rein in COE prices
A total of 11 MPs sought clarifications on the topic from Transport Minister S. Iswaran at Monday’s sitting of Parliament.
The gist: More COE supply over the next few quarters, reforms to maintenance enforcement
Over 100 Credit Suisse bond holders in S’pore join $100 million lawsuit
The largest local group is made up of mostly Singaporeans, and law firm Withers said that their numbers are growing by the day.
Shopee parent Sea declares 5% pay rise in strong rebound signal
Workers who joined on or before March 31 will get the salary bump, Sea’s billionaire founder said in a memo to staff.
Brutal heat continues to grip Asia in warning for the world
Vietnam reported its highest-ever temperature of 44.2 deg C over the weekend, triggering power shortage warnings, while Laos also likely broke records.
NEA to expand Project Wolbachia as Aedes mosquito population plunges 90% at four sites
The project had earlier caused alarm among some residents, who had noticed swarms of mosquitoes.
The risks that rise when hotlines between the US and China go cold
Two hotline agreements were signed between the two sides, but why are the Chinese not picking up the phone, asks Jonathan Eyal.
SEA Games 2023: 7 things about S’pore sprint queen Shanti Pereira
She won her second consecutive 200m gold on Monday after clocking a Games and national record time of 22.69sec in Cambodia.