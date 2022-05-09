Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 9.

Singapore to host global effort to boost transparency of carbon credit trade

Good trading infrastructure, governance and a highly skilled work force make S’pore an ideal host, said the World Bank.

Physical birth, death certificates no longer issued from May 29

ICA said all current physical certificates are still valid and that there are no plans to convert them into digital ones.

Hot desks, cool offices: How workspaces are changing after the pandemic

Love or hate hot-desking, experts say the trend is here to stay.

Airfares surge as S’pore fully opens border, and pent-up travel demand spurs bookings

Those looking to satisfy their wanderlust are finding that fares are surging to new highs.

ABSD of 35% on transfers of residential property to a living trust

ABSD now does not apply where there is no identifiable beneficial owner at the time the property is transferred.

S'pore records 2,423 new Covid-19 cases; infection rate above 1 for first time since April 23

There were 2,269 new locally transmitted cases.

Throw away your TraceTogether token? It may be an offence, even when pandemic ends

The safest thing to do is to hold on to the tokens and SafeEntry Gateway boxes for now.

John Lee wins Hong Kong's top job with 99% of votes

But the true test lies in the days ahead, analysts say. 

Philippines elect next president, with Marcos Jr tipped to win

He leads his nearest rival Vice-President Leni Robredo by over 30 percentage points in opinion polls.

Loh Kean Yew wins, but S'pore lose 4-1 to defending champs Indonesia in Thomas Cup opener

The world champion beats fifth-ranked Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-13, 21-14.

