Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 9.
3 workers at Changi Airport among 7 new Covid-19 community cases
As a precaution, MOH will test all staff working at Changi Airport Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, and Jewel.
Foreign worker levy rebates for construction, marine and process sectors to go up from $90 to $250
Some 15,000 firms facing manpower shortages and higher costs due to tightened border measures will benefit.
Hotels, wedding venues in S'pore help couples adapt to new Covid-19 rules
Some are offering refunds while others are absorbing the costs of pre-event testing.
'I thought I was going to die': Woman describes how stalker made her life a living nightmare
From 2016 to last year, there was an average of about 50 cases each year of unlawful stalking in Singapore.
What Mother's Day means to mums on front line of Covid-19 pandemic in S'pore
Three nurses, a bus captain and a community police officer tell their Mother's Day stories.
Goh Chok Tong story: Lessons for 4G leaders
There are four episodes that revealed what sort of leader he was, says editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang.
Malaysia faces grim outlook as new Covid-19 daily cases may hit 7,000 by end-May
Malaysia was initially projected to record about 3,000 cases by mid-May.
S'pore reducing arrivals from areas at higher-risk of Covid-19, not barring entry to all work pass holders: MOM
Work pass holders needed for key strategic and infrastructural works will still be allowed to enter.
Can claim-based insurance lower healthcare costs?
New policies reward customers who stay healthy and those who seek treatment at public hospitals.
Home in on private dining in Singapore
Call it the perfect dining option for Covid-19 times.