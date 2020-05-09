Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 9.
40,000 daily Covid-19 tests have to be done in strategic, coordinated way: Lawrence Wong
SINGAPORE - As Singapore ramps up coronavirus testing to 40,000 a day, it needs to have a strategy and do it in a coordinated fashion, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong on Friday (May 8).
US jobless rate triples to 14.7% in sharpest labour downturn
April's is the highest since just after the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Top Pence aide, married to key Trump adviser, diagnosed with coronavirus
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Vice-President Mike Pence's press secretary, the wife of one of President Donald Trump's senior advisers, has tested positive for the coronavirus, raising alarm about the virus' potential spread within the White House's inner most circle.
Eyes are important route for coronavirus to infect humans: Study
HONG KONG - The eyes are a key route by which the novel coronavirus infects humans, a study by the University of Hong Kong has found, in addition to the upper respiratory tract, which includes the nose, mouth and throat.
Woman arrested for assaulting police officer and refusing to wear a mask in Sun Plaza mall
SINGAPORE - The police have arrested a 40-year-old woman for refusing to wear her mask properly and assaulting a police officer who had approached her at Sun Plaza mall on Thursday (May 7).
Robot reminds visitors of safe distancing measures in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park
SINGAPORE - A four-legged robot will be patrolling Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park to remind people of safe distancing measures starting from Friday (May 8).
Billionaire Peter Lim pays for $1 million worth of meals for front-line healthcare workers
SINGAPORE - Billionaire Peter Lim is picking up the tab for $1 million worth of meals hospital staff can enjoy, in a show of appreciation and support for their work.
Mental health fallout: How Covid-19 has affected those in Singapore
The National Care Hotline set up to offer extra support has seen more than 6,600 calls by the end of the month since its launch on April 10.
Former S'pore embassy staff gets 114 months' jail for forging documents in Thailand
David Han, 26, was found with forged employment documents, salary slips, and certificates from universities.
Prawn shells and grape skins turned into biodegradable packaging
The entire process takes up to five days to complete.