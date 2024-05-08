Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 8, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MAS to ensure DBS identifies root cause of recent disruptions and addresses it effectively
The recent outages occurred even as a remediation plan to identify and rectify the cause of disruptions in 2023 is ongoing.
Police have incurred $646k so far to maintain assets seized in $3b money laundering case
Assets seized include Bearbricks, luxury watches, designer bags and thousands of bottles of alcohol.
Malaysia’s King wraps up state visit to S’pore with focus on connections and connectivity
Sultan Ibrahim visited Parliament when it was in session, and took a train ride on the Thomson-East Coast Line.
‘We don’t want to fail parents another time’: Cordlife CEO on addressing lapses
Stressed about the economy? ‘Doom spenders’ in S’pore splurge on dining, travel despite debt risk
Both the US and China have fallen short in their quest to win over SE Asia
The 2024 ISEAS survey on regional sentiments reveal a mixed picture in the contest for influence, writes Tommy Koh.
Foreigners make up 30% or more of PMET staff for 2 in 10 larger firms in S’pore
Singapore is world’s 4th wealthiest city, overtaking London: Report
When it comes to the most expensive cities in the world, New York City came in second after Monaco.
Basketball coach who sexually abused 4 teen boys gets 19 years’ jail and caning
The man took one victim back to his flat on the pretext of conducting “puberty checks”.
Ponggol Seafood, famed for chilli crab, shutters after more than 50 years
High rental, coupled with increasing operating costs and manpower woes, made it difficult to sustain the restaurant.