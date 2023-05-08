Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 8, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Fall in motorcycle COE prices shows market working as intended: Iswaran
Motorcycle COE premiums fell sharply by more than half to $5,002 in the last tender exercise held last Thursday after rules were put in place to curb speculation.
How Changi Airport is rebuilding its global reach post-Covid-19 pandemic
Changi wants more links to South-east Asia, India and China, says CAG’s EVP for air hub and cargo development.
S’pore companies hopping on the metaverse bandwagon - and why they do it
CapitaLand, OCBC Bank, Charles & Keith and Changi Airport Group have been spotted hosting events and launching virtual locations.
SFA refutes Indonesian report about Singapore’s ‘readiness’ to import pig carcasses from Bulan Island
SFA said it has not received or approved any application from Indonesian abattoirs for the export of pig carcasses and pork to Singapore.
Two off-duty nurses give emergency help at Changi Airport and during SIA flight
The secret behind the Shinawatras’ staying power in Thai politics
More than 20 years since Thaksin Shinawatra’s first foray into politics, yet another family member is once again poised to come up tops in a general election, notes Tan Hui Yee.
Volatility remains the only constant for the markets
This week will be another news- and data-driven one, with investors awaiting the April US consumer price inflation data due on Wednesday.
Pofma correction orders issued to TOC Asia and Terry Xu over false claims against police in 2021 incident
In the 2021 incident, police officers responded to a report about an elderly woman in Yishun who looked lost and was not wearing a mask.
SEA Games 2023: Jonathan Tan shatters records and meets Paris mark for 50m freestyle
He clocked 21.91 seconds in the Sunday morning heats and claimed the SEA Games and Singapore records in the process.
Singapore e-commerce firm Mdada hit by complaints of late deliveries, defective goods
Co-founder and actress Michelle Chia says the firm aims to resolve all outstanding orders, including refunds, by June.