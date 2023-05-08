Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 8, 2023

Fall in motorcycle COE prices shows market working as intended: Iswaran

Motorcycle COE premiums fell sharply by more than half to $5,002 in the last tender exercise held last Thursday after rules were put in place to curb speculation.

READ MORE HERE

How Changi Airport is rebuilding its global reach post-Covid-19 pandemic

Changi wants more links to South-east Asia, India and China, says CAG’s EVP for air hub and cargo development.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore companies hopping on the metaverse bandwagon - and why they do it

CapitaLand, OCBC Bank, Charles & Keith and Changi Airport Group have been spotted hosting events and launching virtual locations.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

SFA refutes Indonesian report about Singapore’s ‘readiness’ to import pig carcasses from Bulan Island

SFA said it has not received or approved any application from Indonesian abattoirs for the export of pig carcasses and pork to Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Two off-duty nurses give emergency help at Changi Airport and during SIA flight

Both nurses said they were “merely doing their jobs – saving lives”.

READ MORE HERE

The secret behind the Shinawatras’ staying power in Thai politics

More than 20 years since Thaksin Shinawatra’s first foray into politics, yet another family member is once again poised to come up tops in a general election, notes Tan Hui Yee.

READ MORE HERE

Volatility remains the only constant for the markets

This week will be another news- and data-driven one, with investors awaiting the April US consumer price inflation data due on Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

Pofma correction orders issued to TOC Asia and Terry Xu over false claims against police in 2021 incident

In the 2021 incident, police officers responded to a report about an elderly woman in Yishun who looked lost and was not wearing a mask.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games 2023: Jonathan Tan shatters records and meets Paris mark for 50m freestyle

He clocked 21.91 seconds in the Sunday morning heats and claimed the SEA Games and Singapore records in the process.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore e-commerce firm Mdada hit by complaints of late deliveries, defective goods

Co-founder and actress Michelle Chia says the firm aims to resolve all outstanding orders, including refunds, by June.

READ MORE HERE

