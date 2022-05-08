Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 8

Updated
Published
13 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 8.

Interactive: How the Ukraine war is making your plate of orh luak more expensive

The disruption of the global food supply chain has sent prices soaring for a key ingredient of this hawker dish - eggs.

READ MORE HERE

Market rigger John Soh called involvement with Quah Su-Ling a '10-year-old infrastructure'

He was the son of a shopkeeper in a rubber estate, while she came from old money in Malaysia.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's aviation sector to see better pay, more jobs

The sector is picking up momentum, buoyed by the easing of global travel curbs.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Drinking in uni halls can sometimes lead to sexual misconduct, but alcohol curbs may be hard to enforce

Most of the 21 undergraduates The Sunday Times said the root cause of such conduct likely lies elsewhere.

READ MORE HERE

Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of Eat Just, wants you to eat real meat without killing animals

Mr Josh Tetrick, 42, is a pioneer in the fast-growing sustainable food scene.

He tells executive editor Sumiko Tan on why the company is setting up facilities in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Need to address questions raised by recent child sex abuse cases

Public trust in Catholic schools here could be chipped away if concerns are not addressed fully, says Singapore editor Zakir Hussain.

READ MORE HERE

Reaping returns from Reits

Amid rising inflation and supply chain worries, Reits in Singapore have remained fairly resilient. Here's why they deserve a look.

READ MORE HERE

Jade Rasif, Liu Lingling and other S'pore celeb maverick mums

When Jade Rasif was hit with an unplanned pregnancy in 2018 at the age of 24, the DJ decided that she would go it alone as a single mum. She sat down with The Straits Times to discuss her motherhood journey.

This Mother's Day, local stars share how they do motherhood their way.

READ MORE HERE

Johor businesses face labour shortage as workers lured across Causeway by strong Singdollar

An industry leader said 80 per cent of Malaysians working in Singapore previously returned there to work. 

READ MORE HERE

Couple who adopted girl, 5, 'delighted' to also adopt her younger sister later on

The five-year-old was shy and withdrawn and often had nightmares when the Sngs first met her.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top