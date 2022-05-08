Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 8.
Interactive: How the Ukraine war is making your plate of orh luak more expensive
The disruption of the global food supply chain has sent prices soaring for a key ingredient of this hawker dish - eggs.
Market rigger John Soh called involvement with Quah Su-Ling a '10-year-old infrastructure'
He was the son of a shopkeeper in a rubber estate, while she came from old money in Malaysia.
S'pore's aviation sector to see better pay, more jobs
Drinking in uni halls can sometimes lead to sexual misconduct, but alcohol curbs may be hard to enforce
Most of the 21 undergraduates The Sunday Times said the root cause of such conduct likely lies elsewhere.
Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of Eat Just, wants you to eat real meat without killing animals
He tells executive editor Sumiko Tan on why the company is setting up facilities in Singapore.
Need to address questions raised by recent child sex abuse cases
Public trust in Catholic schools here could be chipped away if concerns are not addressed fully, says Singapore editor Zakir Hussain.
Reaping returns from Reits
Amid rising inflation and supply chain worries, Reits in Singapore have remained fairly resilient. Here's why they deserve a look.
Jade Rasif, Liu Lingling and other S'pore celeb maverick mums
Johor businesses face labour shortage as workers lured across Causeway by strong Singdollar
An industry leader said 80 per cent of Malaysians working in Singapore previously returned there to work.
Couple who adopted girl, 5, 'delighted' to also adopt her younger sister later on
The five-year-old was shy and withdrawn and often had nightmares when the Sngs first met her.
