Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 8.

S’pore stops accepting new work pass holders from high Covid-19 risk places, including maids

Workers needed for key strategic projects and infrastructural works will be an exception.

3 of 4 new Covid-19 community cases unlinked, including man who visited Raffles Hospital, TTSH

One of the new cases is linked to the Pasir Panjang Terminal cluster.

Low-intensity physical activities can continue in S'pore gyms under new Covid-19 measures

The changes were the result of talks with business owners and professionals in the sport industry.

Working at keeping economy open amid Singapore's Covid-19 fight

Would Singapore have avoided what is happening now if it had shut the borders early?

SPH media restructuring: The challenge of funding and sustaining quality journalism

Many media titles around the world are grappling with the challenge of funding and sustaining quality journalism.

Hiccups in Singapore's political transition process are to be expected: ESM Goh

He added that there were similar hiccups when the pioneer generation of PAP leaders handed over the reins.

Nepal in danger of becoming the next India as Covid-19 deaths surge

Experts warned that actual infections are several times higher.

Muslims in South-east Asia mark a more 'selamat' Hari Raya amid Covid-19 fears

Heightened Covid-19 fears mean travel restrictions, fewer festivities and more Zoom gatherings.

UOB staff discloses personal details of over 1,100 customers to scammers

The data divulged comprised customer names, identification and mobile numbers and account balances.

MOT issues Pofma correction direction over video of South Asians at Changi Airport

The video was posted on Singapore Incidents' Facebook and Instagram accounts.

