Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, May 8.

Conditions in dorms not main reason for Covid-19 clusters, says Tan Chuan-Jin

The highly contagious nature of the coronavirus and the fact that dorms involve groups of people living in close quarters are more likely to have contributed to the spread, said Mr Tan.

Radiographer at S'pore Expo facility among new Covid-19 cases; 4 cases there currently unlinked

Two quarantine order officers who served orders at various dormitories are also among the new cases.

Some curbs still needed after Covid-19 circuit breaker ends: Expert

The virus would be able to re-circulate if there were no more distancing measures, setting the stage for another peak in infections, said an expert.

Mahathir seeks no-confidence motion against Malaysian PM Muhyiddin in Parliament

It comes after Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal earlier sought a motion of confidence in Dr Mahathir.

Former Singapore embassy employee arrested for faking visa documents in Thailand

Mr David Han, 26, had allegedly used fake documents to extend his visa several times.

Coronavirus: Mustafa Centre reopens partially a month after being declared a cluster

124 cases have been linked to the Mustafa Centre cluster as at May 3.

Coronavirus: Trump, Pence test negative after White House valet contracts bug

Mr Trump would be tested daily going forward.

Coronavirus: South Korea bracing for 'inevitable' second wave

A new case of local infection - a 29-year-old man who went club-hopping - has already triggered alarm.

Little red dot turns blue as iconic landmarks in Singapore light up for #SeeItBlue campaign

Participating venues included The Arts House and Cavenagh Bridge, Gardens by the Bay and the One Raffles Place and Marina Bay Financial Centre office blocks.

#Stayhome guide for Friday: Make your own kaya, sweat it out in a HIIT boxing class and more

Why make kaya when you can buy it?

