Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 7, 2024

Surge in Chinese tourist arrivals in Singapore for Labour Day ‘Golden Week’
Tour operators said arrival numbers rose by at least 20 per cent during the May 1 to 5 period.
Two men convicted in $3b money laundering case deported to Cambodia
‘Change is inevitable’: Maris Stella High alumni react to primary school taking in girls from 2027
‘Bloodbath looms’ in China’s overcrowded EV industry
Luxury watch investment firm in breach of contract over timepieces worth $2.5m: High Court
What if your child wants to be an artist or a magician?
When kids ask for career advice, sometimes they want to know if you will accept them, says the writer.
NEA steps up measures to deter littering in hot spots
The number of exercises to crack down on litterbugs will go up from 21 in 2023 to over 100 this year.
Holland Village magazine store owner getting help to reopen shop at new spot
Singapore keen to host World Chess Championship at end-2024
China’s world champion Ding Liren will be defending his title against India’s Gukesh Dommaraju.
The Conscious Traveller: Visit a Johor farm undoing the scars of palm oil cultivation
The farm, located on a former palm oil plantation, holds monthly open day tours for members of the public.