Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 7, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Interest in shophouses rises after latest ABSD hikes for residential properties

Property agents said shophouse owners are raising prices in the face of higher offers from buyers.

Authorities working to see if HDB cat ban can be lifted

Cat ownership may be allowed in Housing Board flats, but it should not inconvenience neighbours or impact public health, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said.

Number of people hospitalised for Covid-19 rising since March

Between April 23 and 29, 568 people were admitted to hospital, with 15 sent to the ICU. 

Wife-sharing rape case: Women drugged by their husbands overwhelmed by hurt, sense of betrayal

One victim said that when she first knew about what had happened to her, she “felt like dying”, but has “tried to manage (her) emotion by not thinking about the incident at all”.

How to maximise CPF savings to grow your nest egg for retirement

Are you heading for a comfortable retirement? In this edition of Money Matters, we learn how Singaporeans can make the most of their Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings to build up their retirement nest egg that can continue growing for years.

You could build up your savings early or add to your Special Account.

Woman who scanned QR code with malware lost $20k to bubble tea survey scam while she was sleeping

In April, the police and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore warned the public about downloading apps from dubious sites.

SEA Games 2023: Women’s swimming relay team deliver Singapore’s 1,000th gold

The quartet of Quah Ting Wen, Nur Marina Chan, Quah Jing Wen and Amanda Lim led from start to finish to win the race in 3min 44.29sec.

King Charles III crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey

Tens of thousands ignored the light rain to watch what some saw as a moment of history.

‘She left an incredible legacy’: Tributes pour in after founder of amateur cycling club dies of cancer

Ms Joyce Leong founded the JoyRiders Cycling Club in 2006, which boasts over 3,000 members today.

This Singaporean bought an old house in Japan for $30,000

He is the proud owner of a 120 sq m guesthouse in Ryujinmura, which he bought with two friends.

