Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 7.
Moving beyond Covid-19: How can S'pore find a new way forward in a more challenging landscape?
How the Republic translates the lessons learnt from the crisis will be closely watched by others attempting similar transitions.
How Covid-19 changed the way we live, work and shop
The pandemic has hit life's fast-forward button, catapulting people into a future of Zoom calls and hybrid work arrangements.
Front-line workers conclude stints as S'pore eases Covid-19 restrictions
Employees in test and vaccination centres, as well as safe distancing ambassadors, will be moving on to other roles.
Philippine presidential election: Will Marcos family return to power?
Polls predict that Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, 64, will become the Philippines' 17th president.
Police issue advisory to man for not reporting sex crime by S'pore Catholic order member
The man knew that one of the 2 boys had been sexually abused in 2007 but did not report the crime to the police.
Golden Mile Complex sold for $700m, developers to restore building
Flexible work arrangements key to future: Tan See Leng
Flexible work arrangements help more women and mature workers participate in the labour force, he said.
Pump prices in S'pore rise amid renewed talks of Russian oil ban
5 daunting tasks for Hong Kong's next leader John Lee
Mr Lee has vowed to unify society, boost Hong Kong's status as a global hub, and tackle housing and poverty issues.
Sporting Life: For athletes, a first Games is a precious thing
This year, 243 out of 427 athletes in Singapore's SEA Games contingent will be debutants and it feels like the first swarm of a new generation, says Rohit Brijnath.