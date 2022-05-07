Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 7

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 7.

Moving beyond Covid-19: How can S'pore find a new way forward in a more challenging landscape?

How the Republic translates the lessons learnt from the crisis will be closely watched by others attempting similar transitions.

READ MORE HERE

How Covid-19 changed the way we live, work and shop

The pandemic has hit life's fast-forward button, catapulting people into a future of Zoom calls and hybrid work arrangements.  

READ MORE HERE

Front-line workers conclude stints as S'pore eases Covid-19 restrictions

Employees in test and vaccination centres, as well as safe distancing ambassadors, will be moving on to other roles. 

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Philippine presidential election: Will Marcos family return to power?

Polls predict that Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, 64, will become the Philippines' 17th president. 

READ MORE HERE

Police issue advisory to man for not reporting sex crime by S'pore Catholic order member

The man knew that one of the 2 boys had been sexually abused in 2007 but did not report the crime to the police.

READ MORE HERE

Golden Mile Complex sold for $700m, developers to restore building

The consortium comprises Far East Organization, Perennial Holdings and Sino Land.

READ MORE HERE

Flexible work arrangements key to future: Tan See Leng

Flexible work arrangements help more women and mature workers participate in the labour force, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Pump prices in S'pore rise amid renewed talks of Russian oil ban

Diesel has breached the $3 mark for the first time.

READ MORE HERE

5 daunting tasks for Hong Kong's next leader John Lee

Mr Lee has vowed to unify society, boost Hong Kong's status as a global hub, and tackle housing and poverty issues.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: For athletes, a first Games is a precious thing

This year, 243 out of 427 athletes in Singapore's SEA Games contingent will be debutants and it feels like the first swarm of a new generation, says Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top