Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 7

Media restructuring will let SPH maximise returns: Chairman Lee Boon Yang

It will also remove uncertainty for shareholders given that losses for SPH's media business are expected to widen.

New SPH media entity could get public and private funding; will continue to uphold editorial integrity

SPH will inject $80 million in cash as well as $30 million in SPH shares and SPH Reit units into the new entity.

NSF and Changi Airport T3 cleaner are S'pore's 2 new Covid-19 community cases

The SAF said it has carried out thorough disinfection of the premises the serviceman had been in.

4 ways to ensure safe travel without needing to quarantine, according to Ong Ye Kung

These include Covid-19 testing, vaccination as well as "bubbles" between both persons and countries.

LTA to look at more paths for cyclists, pedestrians in central S'pore, Bukit Timah to Kallang

LTA will also study the possible removal of roadside parking spaces in 27 locations.

Consider other options besides registration to tackle issue of cyclists disregarding traffic rules

It is far from clear that registration will be effective in getting cyclists who disregard the rules to change their behaviour, says Royston Sim.

Foreign Covid-19 medical aid reaches hospitals in India amid criticisms over delays

Sources said the countries that have sent help are being told where the aid is going.

Vickers Venture Partners ensnared by alleged billion-dollar nickel fraud

MAS is conducting a supervisory review of Vickers.

Surgeon made bankrupt after failing to pay damages for liposuction death

Dr Edward Foo Chee Boon failed to pay $7 million in damages plus interest.

The mummy makeover: 3 mothers share their journeys of resilience and love

ST celebrates 3 strong mums with a style makeover, to help them feel visible and beautiful.

