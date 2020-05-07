Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 7.

Two die of Covid-19 complications, bringing Singapore's death toll to 20; 788 new cases

The Ministry of Health also announced seven new clusters.

Coronavirus: Total cases in Singapore could hit 40,000 this month, say experts

But containment measures will help to keep the situation from spiralling out of control, experts said.

Businesses given green light to reopen on May 12 need not seek MTI approval

The Government will work with trade associations and chambers to help businesses implement safe management measures before reopening.

No severe inflammatory symptoms in infected children in Singapore: MOH

Covid-19 has infected 57 children - those aged 16 and younger - in Singapore so far.

Coronavirus: Expect a new normal even if current circuit breaker measures are eased

Should Singapore wait for a perfect scenario of no new cases for a fortnight before it relaxes the circuit breaker measures? Probably not, because even this scenario would not guarantee that we are truly free of the virus.

Buddhists turn to internet for e-Vesak Day during Covid-19 pandemic

Traditionally, Buddhists visit temples on Vesak Day for rituals like chanting, three-step-one-bow and bathing of the Buddha statue, or take part in retreats.

Heartland shops' business battered by coronavirus crisis

Many are shuttered during the circuit breaker period and there are few customers for the ones still open.

Generation Grit: Childhood cancer left him blind but he never lost sight of his dream

John Danesh Krishnan was just four months old when he was diagnosed with stage four retinoblastoma - a form of eye cancer that commonly affects young children.

#Stayhome guide for Thursday: Check out Vesak Day celebration photos from the past, try some comfort Korean food and more

Check out a photo spread of Vesak Day celebrations in Singapore in 2018.

The unstoppable rise of K-dramas

The rise of on-demand streaming platforms such as Viu and Netflix has widened the reach and popularity of South Korean dramas.

