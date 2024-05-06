Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 6, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Orchard Road to get virtual twin to woo younger shoppers
The project is looking to start with in-kind payments such as vouchers or free limited room stays to attract users to the physical buildings.
AI-powered search engine makes S’pore Parliament debates more accessible
It makes combing through records easier and could help raise understanding of how issues evolve in Singapore’s top law-making body.
Fed remains on easing mode, but no rate cuts until data is supportive
Markets fear the impact of higher-for-longer rates but also hope for cut later in 2024.
A third of patients with aggressive lymphoma face relapse or death: Study
New, effective cancer treatments approved for use in Singapore offer hope for patients at risk of relapsing.
Migrant worker deaths in S’pore: What mental health support do their colleagues get?
Are doctors biased against older patients and those with dementia?
Some people may not be offered the treatment they need because attending teams may be subconsciously prejudiced, the writers say.
Unravelling shadowy cross-border bird smuggling – Singapore sets an example
Wildlife trafficking doesn’t always make the headlines; even less so when the victims are of the feathered kind.
Melaka Floating Market’s opening delayed due to shortage of vendors
An Indonesian regency sits on rich veins of gold, but wants to retain its green paradise image
Portable fan, icy bottles and a $249 Sony cooling wearable: Which will save you from heat?
There is a growing line of gadgets in all shapes and forms to tackle soaring temperatures.