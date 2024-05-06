Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 6, 2024

Updated
May 06, 2024, 08:08 AM
Published
May 06, 2024, 08:05 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Orchard Road to get virtual twin to woo younger shoppers

The project is looking to start with in-kind payments such as vouchers or free limited room stays to attract users to the physical buildings.

READ MORE HERE

AI-powered search engine makes S’pore Parliament debates more accessible

It makes combing through records easier and could help raise understanding of how issues evolve in Singapore’s top law-making body.

READ MORE HERE

Fed remains on easing mode, but no rate cuts until data is supportive

Markets fear the impact of higher-for-longer rates but also hope for cut later in 2024.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

A third of patients with aggressive lymphoma face relapse or death: Study

New, effective cancer treatments approved for use in Singapore offer hope for patients at risk of relapsing.

READ MORE HERE

Migrant worker deaths in S’pore: What mental health support do their colleagues get?

Some are traumatised after witnessing their colleagues’ deaths.

READ MORE HERE

Are doctors biased against older patients and those with dementia?

Some people may not be offered the treatment they need because attending teams may be subconsciously prejudiced, the writers say.

READ MORE HERE

Unravelling shadowy cross-border bird smuggling – Singapore sets an example

Wildlife trafficking doesn’t always make the headlines; even less so when the victims are of the feathered kind.

READ MORE HERE

Melaka Floating Market’s opening delayed due to shortage of vendors

Only 10 of the 30 sampans have been reserved by vendors.

READ MORE HERE

An Indonesian regency sits on rich veins of gold, but wants to retain its green paradise image

Indonesia’s ‘southern paradise’ is focusing on environmentally friendly projects.

READ MORE HERE

Portable fan, icy bottles and a $249 Sony cooling wearable: Which will save you from heat?

There is a growing line of gadgets in all shapes and forms to tackle soaring temperatures.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top