Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 6, 2023

MAS orders DBS to set aside regulatory capital of $1.6b after latest disruption

It has suffered three disruptions to banking services in 18 months.

Is your salary competitive? Pay transparency gathers steam in Singapore, but employer concerns remain

More firms are sharing salary ranges, but office culture needs to be managed.

80,000 well-paying jobs in infocomm sector by 2025

IT and online services are expected to outperform the rest of the economy, said DPM Lawrence Wong.

Covid-19 is no longer global health emergency: WHO

It was a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people.

Hyflux founder Olivia Lum faces 3 more charges, independent director Lee Joo Hai arrested and charged

Lum, who is facing a total of six charges, is out on bail of $100,000.

Flooding in Yishun flat due to several defects in unit’s sanitary pipes: PUB

National water agency PUB is working with the town council to rectify the pipe defects.

Red Lions training made more realistic, shifted closer to Aug 9 after review of NDP 2022 incident

The review panel did not find any procedural lapses surrounding the NDP 2022 incident.

Malaysia’s heatwave expected to last until June, with haze likely to follow

Haze is likely to return from June to September, with the country facing drier conditions and less rainfall.

Reformed militant or repeat offender? Indonesia’s dilemma in fight to break the hold of terror networks

Indonesia's deradicalisation programme has had some success but some experts say it might be time to toughen anti-terror laws.

SEA Games 2023: No Joseph Schooling, no worries – Singapore swim team bank on veterans

The Republic claimed 21 titles in the pool just 12 months ago in Hanoi.

