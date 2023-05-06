Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 6, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MAS orders DBS to set aside regulatory capital of $1.6b after latest disruption
Is your salary competitive? Pay transparency gathers steam in Singapore, but employer concerns remain
80,000 well-paying jobs in infocomm sector by 2025
IT and online services are expected to outperform the rest of the economy, said DPM Lawrence Wong.
Covid-19 is no longer global health emergency: WHO
It was a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people.
Hyflux founder Olivia Lum faces 3 more charges, independent director Lee Joo Hai arrested and charged
Flooding in Yishun flat due to several defects in unit’s sanitary pipes: PUB
National water agency PUB is working with the town council to rectify the pipe defects.
Red Lions training made more realistic, shifted closer to Aug 9 after review of NDP 2022 incident
The review panel did not find any procedural lapses surrounding the NDP 2022 incident.
Malaysia’s heatwave expected to last until June, with haze likely to follow
Haze is likely to return from June to September, with the country facing drier conditions and less rainfall.
Reformed militant or repeat offender? Indonesia’s dilemma in fight to break the hold of terror networks
Indonesia's deradicalisation programme has had some success but some experts say it might be time to toughen anti-terror laws.