Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, May 6. 

 

Covid-19 led to 15 million deaths globally, not the 5 million reported: WHO

The numbers are far higher than the official tally because of deaths that were missed in countries without adequate reporting.

S'pore's penny stock crash masterminds convicted: How the saga wiped out $8 billion

John Soh and Quah Su-Ling were found guilty of a whopping 349 charges.

Troubles of world's biggest economies may become S'pore's problem as experts flag recession risk

Some analysts believe the time frame for the next recession is getting even shorter with no quick solutions in sight to the problems the world economy is facing.

Eating a wide variety of fruits and vegetables reduces risk of cognitive decline: Study

Those who consumed fruit, vegetables were 23 per cent less likely to be cognitive impaired, a study found. 

The US, divided within, needs to reinvent itself: Harvard's Graham Allison

The rise of China is a difficult adjustment for the United States, says the political scientist.

PM Lee and Ho Ching to receive royal honours from Johor Sultan

PM Lee and Madam Ho will visit the state to attend the ceremony today.

After a two-year pause, hit 'Resume'

A sense of exuberance is palpable as Singapore lifts nearly all Covid-19 restrictions. But lessons learnt should not be forgotten, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

Slight rise in graft-related reports last year, most cases from private sector

About 33% - or 83 of the reports received last year - were registered for investigation.

Platform for petitions to Govt taken down as it was just for internal testing: GovTech

It was created for a hackathon and government decisions are not based on petitions, GovTech said.

Masks off, mouths on: Lipsticks are back with a vengeance

With mask-wearing now optional outdoors in Singapore, lipstick sales are on the rebound.

