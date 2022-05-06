Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, May 6.
Covid-19 led to 15 million deaths globally, not the 5 million reported: WHO
The numbers are far higher than the official tally because of deaths that were missed in countries without adequate reporting.
S'pore's penny stock crash masterminds convicted: How the saga wiped out $8 billion
Troubles of world's biggest economies may become S'pore's problem as experts flag recession risk
Some analysts believe the time frame for the next recession is getting even shorter with no quick solutions in sight to the problems the world economy is facing.
Eating a wide variety of fruits and vegetables reduces risk of cognitive decline: Study
Those who consumed fruit, vegetables were 23 per cent less likely to be cognitive impaired, a study found.
The US, divided within, needs to reinvent itself: Harvard's Graham Allison
The rise of China is a difficult adjustment for the United States, says the political scientist.
PM Lee and Ho Ching to receive royal honours from Johor Sultan
After a two-year pause, hit 'Resume'
A sense of exuberance is palpable as Singapore lifts nearly all Covid-19 restrictions. But lessons learnt should not be forgotten, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Slight rise in graft-related reports last year, most cases from private sector
About 33% - or 83 of the reports received last year - were registered for investigation.
Platform for petitions to Govt taken down as it was just for internal testing: GovTech
It was created for a hackathon and government decisions are not based on petitions, GovTech said.
Masks off, mouths on: Lipsticks are back with a vengeance
With mask-wearing now optional outdoors in Singapore, lipstick sales are on the rebound.