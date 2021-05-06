Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 6.

Singapore gets into gear for return of phase 2 Covid-19 curbs

Businesses rush to adjust, while some firms send staff home before stricter rules kick in.

New Covid-19 cluster in S'pore involving 4 who work at Pasir Panjang Terminal

MOH will screen port workers employed by PSA Singapore who have been deployed at the terminal.

askST: Can ID cards still be used for SafeEntry when compulsory TraceTogether check-in starts?

Compulsory TraceTogether-only SafeEntry check-in was brought forward by about two weeks to May 17.

Diners scramble to alter Mother's Day plans ahead of Singapore's return to phase 2

Some diners have requested to split bookings for larger groups over a few days.

In one of India’s best hospitals, a 26-year-old doctor decides who lives and dies as Covid-19 patients rush in

He makes those decisions at a Delhi hospital as the country's healthcare system teeters on verge of collapse.

Bloomberg New Economy Forum will be held in Singapore in November, Tesla's Elon Musk to attend

Economic damage will depend on how long the renewed mobility curbs last, analysts say.

Temporary Covid-19 curbs will not derail Singapore's recovery, say economists

The elite conference went virtual last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malaysia to place KL, JB under MCO for 14 days from May 7 amid spike in Covid-19 clusters

17 new clusters were recorded in Kuala Lumpur from April 1 to 27, according to a report by the Health Ministry.

Man arrested for suspected involvement in 19-year-old sister's death in Clementi

The 19-year-old woman was found lying motionless at a residential unit in Clementi West.

Through thick and thin: Four Singaporean music artistes and their managers

Everyone sees the singer in the spotlight, but few notice the manager standing in the wings.

