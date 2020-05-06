Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, May 6.

20-YEAR-OLD NURSE AT SINGAPORE EXPO AMONG 632 COVID-19 NEW CASES, 9 NEW CLUSTERS

To date, about 5.3 per cent of the 323,000 foreign workers living in dormitories have tested positive.

Going, going, gone... at Tekka Market's first livestream sale

The new online initiative featured six vendors from Tekka Market selling vegetables, fish, chicken and fruit.

S'pore's youngest Covid-19 casualty was declared virus-free a week before she died

But the infection had already taken a toll on her body.

Bill passed to allow marriage solemnisations to go virtual

Unless they belong to the same household, the bride, groom and other parties involved should not gather for the solemnisation, in line with Covid-19 safe distancing measures.

Rush for acupuncture treatments at TCM clinics as circuit breaker curbs ease

However, services like cupping, guasha and tuina are still not allowed.

Coronavirus: Updated British death toll becomes world’s second highest

Britain’s death toll from the coronavirus has topped 32,000, pushing the country past Italy to become the second-most impacted after the United States.

Four inspiring millennials get Generation Grit award

Featured in ST series last year, they touched the hearts of many for showing courage and grit while battling various adversities.

Philippines' top broadcaster ABS-CBN that irked Duterte ordered off the air

The 66-year-old entertainment and media conglomerate is appealing the order.

Sisters lose suit against sisters over firms worth $120m

Two sisters failed in a court stand-off with their two other sisters to wind up companies worth more than $120 million that the quartet had inherited from their late father.

#Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Toss up a spicy salad to whet your appetite, reenact readings of local legends and more

Check out a north-eastern Chinese spicy cold dish of enoki mushroom and cucumber that does its job as an appetiser.

