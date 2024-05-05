Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 5, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘It’s not a living funeral’: Terminally ill woman in S’pore celebrates her life
Also known as a pre-funeral or a life celebration, a living funeral is like a unique memorial service held for a person before he or she dies.
S’pore to consider additional safeguards around excessive screen time for children: DPM Wong
He said there has been an increase in mental health concerns amongst youngsters worldwide.
When your property sale is stopped by an unexpected claimant
In such cases, the sale of the property won’t be able to go through until the dispute is resolved.
‘I gave up on my life’: She didn’t leave home for a year, played games all day
Ng Chee Meng likely to run in PAP stronghold as candidate in next general election: Observers
He may be fielded in a safer GRC like Jurong or Ang Mo Kio and not return to Sengkang, they said.
AskST: Does Meta’s new AI chatbot read my WhatsApp messages?
Maids lost at least $800k to scams in 2023; victims educate others at Lucky Plaza, Far East Plaza
The fear of being repatriated could be a reason scam cases are underreported, say experts.
Girl who lived in Circuit Road food stall is ‘coping well’: MP Tin Pei Ling
The girl's father visits her in hospital regularly and is also assisting the police in investigations.
‘Time After Time’: A first look at new Art in Transit installations at TEL Stage 4 stations
Election fever grips Indian diaspora as parties, partner groups hold events to drum up support
Many NRIs are headed to India to vote as other diaspora members campaign for their party of choice.