Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 5, 2024

Updated
May 05, 2024, 08:44 AM
Published
May 05, 2024, 08:41 AM

‘It’s not a living funeral’: Terminally ill woman in S’pore celebrates her life

Carolyn Too says that being terminally ill won't stop her from making the most of her time. She says: "I refuse to mope about it". In April 2024, she held a living funeral – a memorial service held for a person before he or she dies.

Also known as a pre-funeral or a life celebration, a living funeral is like a unique memorial service held for a person before he or she dies.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore to consider additional safeguards around excessive screen time for children: DPM Wong

He said there has been an increase in mental health concerns amongst youngsters worldwide.

READ MORE HERE

When your property sale is stopped by an unexpected claimant

In such cases, the sale of the property won’t be able to go through until the dispute is resolved.

READ MORE HERE

‘I gave up on my life’: She didn’t leave home for a year, played games all day

Over 30 reclusive youth have gotten help from charity Impart since 2021.

READ MORE HERE

Ng Chee Meng likely to run in PAP stronghold as candidate in next general election: Observers

He may be fielded in a safer GRC like Jurong or Ang Mo Kio and not return to Sengkang, they said.

READ MORE HERE

AskST: Does Meta’s new AI chatbot read my WhatsApp messages?

How can I remove my data from Meta AI? Can I turn it off?

READ MORE HERE

Maids lost at least $800k to scams in 2023; victims educate others at Lucky Plaza, Far East Plaza

The fear of being repatriated could be a reason scam cases are underreported, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

Girl who lived in Circuit Road food stall is ‘coping well’: MP Tin Pei Ling

The girl's father visits her in hospital regularly and is also assisting the police in investigations.

READ MORE HERE

‘Time After Time’: A first look at new Art in Transit installations at TEL Stage 4 stations

The installations recall memories of the histories and communities of their sites.

READ MORE HERE

Election fever grips Indian diaspora as parties, partner groups hold events to drum up support

Many NRIs are headed to India to vote as other diaspora members campaign for their party of choice.

READ MORE HERE

