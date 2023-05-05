Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 5, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Bishan-to-city bike route crossings, underpasses to be ready by year-end
Another proposed walking and cycling bridge near Potong Pasir that will span the PIE is still at the planning stage.
‘We need to keep some land for people not yet born’: Desmond Lee on planning for S’pore’s infrastructure
The minister was speaking at a plenary session at the St Gallen University in Switzerland on thinking long term in an age of “perma crisis”.
When jobs are insecure, worker benefits have to become stronger
As the nature of work changes, Singapore’s system of social protections should be tweaked, says Chua Mui Hoong.
US denies Russian accusation that it orchestrated Kremlin drone attack to assassinate Putin
Russian hardliners are agitating for a tit-for-tat and calling to have Ukraine’s president “physically eliminated”.
Cross-strait ties – how relevant is the 1992 consensus today?
Given China’s increasing aggression against Taiwan, some Taiwanese think the consensus is pointless, as Yip Wai Yee finds out.
Memorial Garden created to honour fallen SCDF personnel
The Memorial Garden is located at the Civil Defence Heritage Gallery at 62 Hill Street and is open to the public.
How does TikTok really work? We still don’t know and that’s a problem
Transparency can help win users’ trust and put to rest calls for a ban, says the writer.
Teen reunites with Singapore Airlines stewardess 13 years later through TikTok
Dominick Lee O’Donnell, who had just turned four at the time, was moving from London to Singapore with his family when he met SIA cabin crew Alice and Sandy on the flight.
US jury sides with Ed Sheeran in Let's Get It On copyright trial
Sheeran’s attorneys argued that any similarities between the songs involve basic musical “building blocks".
The Life List: Where and how to spoil mum silly this Mother’s Day
Stylish treats, treatments and other activities to prove to mum just how much you love and appreciate her.