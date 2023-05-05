Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 5, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

Bishan-to-city bike route crossings, underpasses to be ready by year-end

Another proposed walking and cycling bridge near Potong Pasir that will span the PIE is still at the planning stage.

READ MORE HERE

‘We need to keep some land for people not yet born’: Desmond Lee on planning for S’pore’s infrastructure

The minister was speaking at a plenary session at the St Gallen University in Switzerland on thinking long term in an age of “perma crisis”.

READ MORE HERE

When jobs are insecure, worker benefits have to become stronger

As the nature of work changes, Singapore’s system of social protections should be tweaked, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

US denies Russian accusation that it orchestrated Kremlin drone attack to assassinate Putin

Russian hardliners are agitating for a tit-for-tat and calling to have Ukraine’s president “physically eliminated”.

READ MORE HERE

Cross-strait ties – how relevant is the 1992 consensus today?

Given China’s increasing aggression against Taiwan, some Taiwanese think the consensus is pointless, as Yip Wai Yee finds out.

READ MORE HERE

Memorial Garden created to honour fallen SCDF personnel

The Memorial Garden is located at the Civil Defence Heritage Gallery at 62 Hill Street and is open to the public.

READ MORE HERE

How does TikTok really work? We still don’t know and that’s a problem

Transparency can help win users’ trust and put to rest calls for a ban, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Teen reunites with Singapore Airlines stewardess 13 years later through TikTok

Dominick Lee O’Donnell, who had just turned four at the time, was moving from London to Singapore with his family when he met SIA cabin crew Alice and Sandy on the flight.

READ MORE HERE

US jury sides with Ed Sheeran in Let's Get It On copyright trial

Sheeran’s attorneys argued that any similarities between the songs involve basic musical “building blocks".

READ MORE HERE

The Life List: Where and how to spoil mum silly this Mother’s Day

Stylish treats, treatments and other activities to prove to mum just how much you love and appreciate her.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top