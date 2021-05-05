Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, May 5.

Pharmacist, patient and 3 visitors added to TTSH Covid-19 cluster, taking total to 40

All were detected from proactive testing of patients, visitors and staff at TTSH or their close contacts.

S'pore extends SHN to 21 days for travellers from higher-risk places

Travellers must also stay in dedicated SHN facilities.

5-person limit for social gatherings, gyms to be closed: What are S'pore's new Covid-19 measures?

Stricter Covid-19 measures, such as fewer people allowed for events, will take effect from May 8 to May 30.

Singapore's tighter Covid-19 measures a blow to gym owners, while organisers reschedule, adjust mass sport events

No spectators will be allowed for sports leagues and events like the S'pore Premier League.

Novice cyclist killed in accident involving shuttle bus at NTU bought bicycle the week before

Wong Siew Yuen, 49, was also bored at home as she had been unable to see her husband and son in Malaysia.

Edibles gardening takes root in Singapore

Close to half a million seed packets have been distributed since NParks started its Gardening with Edibles programme in June.

Behaviour of people holds key to success of S'pore's tighter Covid-19 measures

A country can put the most stringent rules in place, but without the willing cooperation of its citizens, it will find it hard to ward off a second wave of infections, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

Biden’s new goal: 70% of US adults to get one Covid-19 vaccine dose by July 4

He also wants "160 million Americans fully vaccinated" by the same date.

Government policies must manage the K-shaped trajectory of post Covid-19-recovery

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic started, sending economies into a tailspin, economists have been dipping into their alphabet soup trying to figure out the shape of the recovery to come, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Body size no barrier: Plus-size women who pick up pole dancing in S'pore want to inspire others

They hope the Big project will spur others to embrace their bodies and try a sport.

