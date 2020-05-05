Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, May 5.
Half of dorm operators flout licensing conditions each year, says Josephine Teo
An average of 1,200 employers a year have also been punished for providing unacceptable accommodation for their workers.
Bill passed to pave way for Singapore GE during pandemic if Covid-19 persists
The upcoming GE must be held by April 14 next year.
Man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing NParks safe distancing enforcement officer
The suspect was cutting plants illegally at the Sungei Serangoon park connector and not wearing a mask when the incident happened.
Woman who flouted Covid-19 mask rule, claimed to be 'sovereign' arrested
The woman will be charged in court on Tuesday.
WHO says Pompeo remarks on coronavirus origin 'speculative', seeks data
China called Mr Pompeo's claim that there was evidence the new coronavirus had emerged from a Chinese laboratory "insane and evasive".
History made as MPs mask up in Chamber
Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin announced at the start of the sitting that all MPs will wear masks in Parliament House and remove them only while speaking
PMD fires doubled in 2019; some using illegal PMDs again in circuit breaker period
A new Bill was introduced to prevent non-compliant devices from entering Singapore.
Train ridership down by 80% since coronavirus outbreak started, says Transport Minister Khaw
In comparison, demand fell by 20 per cent when the Sars outbreak was at its worst.
Scam victims lost $41.3 million in Q1; e-commerce and loan scams among most common
"Covid-19 related items" accounted for about one in four such cases.
#Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Eat flavourful mod Indian food, watch a virtual concert by an inclusive orchestra and more
Treat yourself to some mod Indian food today.