Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 4, 2024

‘We’ll belanja you’: Ong Ye Kung urges better outreach, interesting activities to engage seniors
He also urged active ageing centres to use community spaces such as void decks, coffee shops and parks.
More high-rise housing planned for one-north area as URA readies plots for development
Hybrid cooling fans, underground bike parking areas among new features at TEL Stage 4 stations
Hamas accuses Israel’s PM Netanyahu of trying to derail Gaza truce deal
Foreign mediators have waited for a Hamas response to a proposal to halt the fighting for 40 days.
Tuning up S’pore’s twin economic engines of labour force and productivity
Singapore has its work cut out as it seeks to surmount demographic crunch and productivity conundrum.
Fewer golf courses and country clubs: What changing recreation spaces in Singapore are really about
Amid land scarcity, the principle of efficiency can be employed to good use, says the writer.
The silent hunters: Deep dive into Singapore’s submarines
ST Explains: What does diplomatic immunity cover and can it be waived?
Diplomatic immunity allows diplomats to carry out official duties without fear of being prosecuted by the host country.