Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 4, 2024

Updated
May 04, 2024, 08:33 AM
Published
May 04, 2024, 08:28 AM

‘We’ll belanja you’: Ong Ye Kung urges better outreach, interesting activities to engage seniors

He also urged active ageing centres to use community spaces such as void decks, coffee shops and parks.

More high-rise housing planned for one-north area as URA readies plots for development

The parcels of land are at Media Circle and Portsdown Road.

Hybrid cooling fans, underground bike parking areas among new features at TEL Stage 4 stations

Passenger service for TEL Stage 4 will start on June 23.

More On This Topic
Hamas accuses Israel’s PM Netanyahu of trying to derail Gaza truce deal

Foreign mediators have waited for a Hamas response to a proposal to halt the fighting for 40 days.

Tuning up S’pore’s twin economic engines of labour force and productivity

Singapore has its work cut out as it seeks to surmount demographic crunch and productivity conundrum.

Fewer golf courses and country clubs: What changing recreation spaces in Singapore are really about

Amid land scarcity, the principle of efficiency can be employed to good use, says the writer. 

The silent hunters: Deep dive into Singapore’s submarines

A closer look at the evolution of the Republic of Singapore Navy’s submarines.

ST Explains: What does diplomatic immunity cover and can it be waived?

Diplomatic immunity allows diplomats to carry out official duties without fear of being prosecuted by the host country.

Thambi Magazine Store owner vows to find new location after May 5 closure

The 49-year-old Singaporean initially resisted the idea of joining the family trade.

Teenager Kabir Anurag is first Singaporean to join Alpine’s Formula One academy

The 16-year-old begins his first full Italian Formula 4 season in Misano on May 3-5.

