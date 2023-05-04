Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 4, 2023

Updated
Published
2 hours ago

US Fed raises interest rates to highest in 16 years but signals possible pause in tightening cycle

The move marks a new stage of the Fed’s management of the recovery from the pandemic, with what may be its final rate hike of the current tightening cycle.

Changi Airport Terminal 2 to reopen fully in October, months ahead of schedule

This will increase Changi Airport’s total handling capacity to 90 million passengers a year, up from 85 million.

Self-radicalised Singaporean who planned to attack Jews released on restriction order

Amirull Ali had responded well and made “good progress” in his rehabilitation, according to the Internal Security Department.

Strong sales at Blossoms by the Park launch suggest new ABSD hikes may not cool property prices

Within two days of its launch, the cityfringe condominium sold 205 of the project’s 275 units.

Malaysia faces new Covid-19 wave as more get hospitalised

Some pharmacies in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor are running out of test kits as cases continue to rise after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin by drone, claims Kremlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv had nothing to do with the reported incident.

Jobs will soon become a national security issue

Automation and artificial intelligence will pose the biggest risks to the most sought-after jobs for youth, says Ravi Velloor.

SEA Games 2023: Who to watch in Team Singapore

Teong Tzen Wei, Shanti Pereira and Sheik Farhan are Singapore’s best prospects at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

Tell the truth: Is it okay to lie?

There are Trump-level lying and everyday fibs. But there are always consequences, says the writer.

Whirlwind at Changi East development site a rare landspout: MSS

A video of the landspout showed debris being lifted into the air in an upward, circular motion.

