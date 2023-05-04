Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 4, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
US Fed raises interest rates to highest in 16 years but signals possible pause in tightening cycle
The move marks a new stage of the Fed’s management of the recovery from the pandemic, with what may be its final rate hike of the current tightening cycle.
Changi Airport Terminal 2 to reopen fully in October, months ahead of schedule
This will increase Changi Airport’s total handling capacity to 90 million passengers a year, up from 85 million.
Self-radicalised Singaporean who planned to attack Jews released on restriction order
Amirull Ali had responded well and made “good progress” in his rehabilitation, according to the Internal Security Department.
Strong sales at Blossoms by the Park launch suggest new ABSD hikes may not cool property prices
Within two days of its launch, the cityfringe condominium sold 205 of the project’s 275 units.
Malaysia faces new Covid-19 wave as more get hospitalised
Some pharmacies in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor are running out of test kits as cases continue to rise after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.
Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin by drone, claims Kremlin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv had nothing to do with the reported incident.
Jobs will soon become a national security issue
Automation and artificial intelligence will pose the biggest risks to the most sought-after jobs for youth, says Ravi Velloor.
SEA Games 2023: Who to watch in Team Singapore
Teong Tzen Wei, Shanti Pereira and Sheik Farhan are Singapore’s best prospects at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.
Tell the truth: Is it okay to lie?
There are Trump-level lying and everyday fibs. But there are always consequences, says the writer.
Whirlwind at Changi East development site a rare landspout: MSS
A video of the landspout showed debris being lifted into the air in an upward, circular motion.