Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 4

Bay East Garden to open in 2027, will trace S'pore's greening journey

The second of three gardens that form Gardens by the Bay will be completed by 2027.

Home prices, rental rates likely to keep rising amid construction cost pressures

Manpower woes persist despite reopening of borders, forcing firms to find ways to cope.

Traffic at S'pore-Malaysia land borders lighter than expected at end of long weekend

Those arriving at the Woodlands Checkpoint said they cleared immigration in 20 to 45 minutes.

SIA to gradually restore pilots’ basic salaries to pre-pandemic levels by January

The airline signed a new agreement with its pilots' union and it took effect on April 1.

I took a spinning class and ended up at a hospital's A&E clinic

She had heard of rhabdomyolysis but she brushed it off, thinking she would not be so silly to push herself to that extent, says the writer.

More migrant workers and maids in S'pore falling victim to scams

Last year, there were 3,181 migrant workers who were victims of scams, up from 1,965 in 2020. 

Could you be a musical genius or have a cancer risk? There's a genetic test for that

But doctors warn consumers to be wary of claims that may be exaggerated or have only limited scientific evidence.

China's Youth League faction down but not out

Political winds shifted in 2016 when President Xi Jinping clipped the wings of the faction.

Mother-and-daughter pairs who chose to serve in healthcare

Ahead of Mother's Day, Dr Chua Yang introduces mothers and daughters who have both chosen a life of service in healthcare.

Learn about aviation, Haw Par Villa at Singapore HeritageFest's travel-related events

The Singapore HeritageFest is being held from May 2 to 29, with a dual focus on nature and travel. 

