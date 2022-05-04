Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, May 4.
Bay East Garden to open in 2027, will trace S'pore's greening journey
Home prices, rental rates likely to keep rising amid construction cost pressures
Manpower woes persist despite reopening of borders, forcing firms to find ways to cope.
Traffic at S'pore-Malaysia land borders lighter than expected at end of long weekend
Those arriving at the Woodlands Checkpoint said they cleared immigration in 20 to 45 minutes.
SIA to gradually restore pilots’ basic salaries to pre-pandemic levels by January
The airline signed a new agreement with its pilots' union and it took effect on April 1.
I took a spinning class and ended up at a hospital's A&E clinic
She had heard of rhabdomyolysis but she brushed it off, thinking she would not be so silly to push herself to that extent, says the writer.
More migrant workers and maids in S'pore falling victim to scams
Last year, there were 3,181 migrant workers who were victims of scams, up from 1,965 in 2020.
Could you be a musical genius or have a cancer risk? There's a genetic test for that
But doctors warn consumers to be wary of claims that may be exaggerated or have only limited scientific evidence.
China's Youth League faction down but not out
Political winds shifted in 2016 when President Xi Jinping clipped the wings of the faction.
Mother-and-daughter pairs who chose to serve in healthcare
Ahead of Mother's Day, Dr Chua Yang introduces mothers and daughters who have both chosen a life of service in healthcare.
Learn about aviation, Haw Par Villa at Singapore HeritageFest's travel-related events
The Singapore HeritageFest is being held from May 2 to 29, with a dual focus on nature and travel.
