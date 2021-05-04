Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, May 4.
Hospitals to take on extra load, defer non-urgent surgical operations as TTSH cluster grows
Ministry of Health has worked with the public and private hospitals here to make sure that patients requiring care will continue to be attended to.
A&E nurse among 8 staff and patients linked to TTSH Covid-19 cluster
The five patients warded in TTSH Ward 9D were transferred to the NCID for isolation on April 28.
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years of marriage
At stake is the world’s fourth-biggest fortune, currently valued at US$145.8 billion (S$193.8 billion).
Stores in Novena malls say crowds have thinned since TTSH cluster emerged, shoppers there unfazed
However, diners and shoppers said they were not overly concerned about the TTSH cluster.
Long lines and waiting times for free Covid-19 testing in wake of TTSH cluster
Free swab tests have been extended to patients and visitors of TTSH, and those who were in public places visited by cases.
Reaching Covid-19 'herd immunity' is unlikely in the US, experts now believe
There is widespread consensus that the herd immunity threshold is not attainable - at least not in the foreseeable future.
1 in 4 PSLE pupils last year applied for place under Direct School Admission scheme
3,600 of them were admitted to schools through the scheme.
Clash of the tech unicorns in Indonesia
Cut-throat competition in the digital business has intensified in the areas of food delivery, e-commerce and payment services.
Law don looks at key aspect of High Court decision in Parti Liyani's case
He has argued that, based on precedents, there may be theft of a discarded item.
Eat and drink your fill on these food, nature and cycling tours
Here are some SingapoRediscover-eligible tours where you can eat your fill without topping up cash.