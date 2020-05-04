Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 4.

86-year-old S'porean woman dies of Covid-19, the 18th death here; 6 new clusters found

Of the local cases outside dormitories, 10 are Singaporeans or permanent residents, and three are work pass holders.

100 days into Covid-19 in Singapore, DPM Heng Swee Keat on the lessons learnt so far

What is DPM Heng's assessment of the 4G team? What have been the biggest challenges for him so far?

Former WP chief Low Thia Khiang conscious and recovering in ICU after fall at home

Mr Low, 63, suffered from a head injury.

Coronavirus: Working from home to be the norm for most even after circuit breaker ends, says Chan Chun Sing

Sectors that allow Singapore to trade with the world and access critical supplies will progressively restart first.

Migrant workers in Asia: Far from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic

The pandemic has hit these workers hard, leading some to lose their jobs or face salary cuts.

Pompeo steps up US pressure on China, says 'enormous evidence' coronavirus came from Wuhan lab

The high-security bio-containment facility, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, has called such claims “impossible”.

Muhyiddin takes major gamble by lifting coronavirus controls to jump-start Malaysia's economy

The prospect of things going wrong appeared high over the weekend when the country posted triple digit numbers for new Covid-19 infections.

Woman filmed not wearing mask at Shunfu market investigated for public nuisance

The Singaporean claims she is a "sovereign" and that she has nothing to do with the police.

Coronavirus: Wet market stalls go online to accommodate shoppers during circuit breaker

Why jalan jalan for your kailan?

#Stayhome guide for Monday: Enjoy nostalgic sliced fish noodle soup, listen to Singapore music on Spotify and more

For many foodies here, the name Ka-Soh is synonymous with sliced fish beehoon soup and prawn paste chicken.

