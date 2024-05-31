Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 31, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Jury finds Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts at hush money trial
Trump becomes the first US president to be convicted of a crime, plunging the US into uncharted territory ahead of the Nov 5 election.
Can Trump be president despite his criminal conviction?
His criminal conviction will not prevent the Republican candidate from pursuing his campaign to retake the White House.
Gaza war, South China Sea tensions likely key topics at 21st Shangri-La Dialogue in S’pore
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is scheduled to give the keynote speech, the first time a Philippine leader is doing so.
Many looked panicked and were in pain: Thai rescue chief who aided SQ321 passengers on tarmac
About 30 ambulances and hundreds of staff stood ready to receive the patients on the runway.
Interactive: What happened in the Singapore Airlines turbulence incident?
A preliminary investigation revealed details about what happened during the few turbulent minutes.
HDB’s master plan for Bidadari wins international real estate award
The estate features a bird-watching terrace, which is the first of its kind in an HDB development.
ICA and MOM decline to extend special pass of migrant worker in loan shark case
Mr Sharif had on May 30 posted on Facebook that PM Wong wrote an appeal letter for him.
In ad hoc work, asking for money was the hardest skill to learn
After decades of corporate work, why do some people move on to working for themselves?
With OpenAI tie-up, Grab could soon let users speak to its app to book a ride
Singapore surgeon and other female changemakers win big at 2024 Cartier Women’s Initiative
In its 17th edition, Cartier’s impact entrepreneurship programme invests in female-founded start-ups driving change.