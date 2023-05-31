Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 31, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Over 24,000 people sign up with GPs under Healthier SG

A trusted relationship between residents and their family doctors is key to building good health, says Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Debate on CPF Ordinary Account interest rate resurfaces

This is the first time since 2008 that the interest rates for Special Account and MediSave Account will go above 4 per cent.

North Korea launches space satellite, forcing alerts to be sent then retracted in South Korea, Japan

South Korea’s military is analysing whether North Korea’s “space launch vehicle” may have broken up in mid-air or crashed after it vanished from radars, Yonhap News Agency reported.

No junk food near supermarket checkout counters: What we can learn from England's ban

The ban targets impulse buying and counters the temptation arising from product placement, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

Lui Tuck Yew is Singapore’s new ambassador to the United States

The former transport minister will take over the role from Ashok Kumar Mirpuri.

Interactive: Comfort in a tub for the bed-bound

Meet the Montfort Care team providing home-bathing services for bedridden patients.

Russia’s war on Ukraine comes to Moscow as drones strike both capitals

All drones were shot down, but the attack brings the war in Ukraine to Moscow itself.

Why Ukraine’s allies are breaking self-imposed taboos in taking on Russia

The attack by pro-Ukrainian fighters on Russian border villages and the decision to consider supplying Kyiv with Western fighter jets is a shift towards taking bigger risks, says Jonathan Eyal.

6 hospitalised after gastroenteritis outbreak at 3 MindChamps pre-schools

SFA has suspended Nosh Cuisine’s food business operations until further notice over the incident.

Muay thai fighter Cheryl Gwa wins Singapore’s first silver medal at World C’ships

Gwa, 32, lost in the final to Thailand's Apichaya Lekmat by a score of 28-27.

