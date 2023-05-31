Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 31, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Over 24,000 people sign up with GPs under Healthier SG
A trusted relationship between residents and their family doctors is key to building good health, says Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.
Debate on CPF Ordinary Account interest rate resurfaces
This is the first time since 2008 that the interest rates for Special Account and MediSave Account will go above 4 per cent.
North Korea launches space satellite, forcing alerts to be sent then retracted in South Korea, Japan
South Korea’s military is analysing whether North Korea’s “space launch vehicle” may have broken up in mid-air or crashed after it vanished from radars, Yonhap News Agency reported.
No junk food near supermarket checkout counters: What we can learn from England's ban
The ban targets impulse buying and counters the temptation arising from product placement, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.
Lui Tuck Yew is Singapore’s new ambassador to the United States
Interactive: Comfort in a tub for the bed-bound
Russia’s war on Ukraine comes to Moscow as drones strike both capitals
All drones were shot down, but the attack brings the war in Ukraine to Moscow itself.
Why Ukraine’s allies are breaking self-imposed taboos in taking on Russia
The attack by pro-Ukrainian fighters on Russian border villages and the decision to consider supplying Kyiv with Western fighter jets is a shift towards taking bigger risks, says Jonathan Eyal.
6 hospitalised after gastroenteritis outbreak at 3 MindChamps pre-schools
SFA has suspended Nosh Cuisine’s food business operations until further notice over the incident.