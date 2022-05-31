Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, May 31.
Singapore chicken importers urge clients to accept parts instead of whole bird
Importers are putting in extended hours to process fresh chickens before Malaysian ban sets in.
Frozen is fine, say some chicken rice stall patrons ahead of Malaysia's export ban
Most say taste unlikely to be affected, while others say Singaporeans must learn to adapt.
Robust pay rises in Singapore last year tempered by inflation
EU leaders back push to partially ban Russian oil over war in Ukraine
The sanctions would forbid the purchase of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia delivered by sea.
New ability tests expand pool of NSFs eligible for certain SAF roles
The assessment allows soldiers once classified as not fit for combat to be deployed in operational roles.
SIA to reopen Changi Airport lounges after completion of $50m upgrade
The number of passengers passing through Changi Airport is now at almost 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.
First Flight Out: Crystal Mosque, nature and adrenaline in Malaysia's East Coast
With a lack of public transport infrastructure in these largely rural states, a self-drive holiday is the best bet.
Zelensky - the making of a media star
His success highlights the power of charisma and communication skills in modern day politics. But such power has its limits, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
Valencia sack president Anil Murthy after audio leaks of remarks about owner Peter Lim and players
Murthy was axed following an audio clip published by Spanish newspaper Super Deporte of the Valencia boss speaking at a work dinner.