Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 31.

95-year-old dies of Covid-19; 5 new cases linked to NTUC Foodfare in Anchorvale, free testing for visitors

MOH is investigating cases of Covid-19 infection among people who work at the coffee shop.

PM Lee Hsien Loong to address nation on S'pore's plans to keep Covid-19 under control on Monday, 4pm

Mr Lee will speak on progressively opening up Singapore again, and what the new normal will be like.

Public servant arrested for allegedly leaking info on Covid-19 curbs on youth activities

He shared the details via WhatsApp before they were officially released.

B1617 Covid-19 variant becoming increasingly dominant worldwide, experts warn

It could worsen the pandemic, especially in countries with low vaccination rates.

Facing a Covid-19 surge, doctors will be forced to decide who gets bed in ICU, says Malaysia health chief

The usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was now at 104 per cent capacity, with 1,113 beds in use.

Vaccinated US loosens up as summer begins but risks remain

There is a significant degree of vaccine hesitancy, which means a lot of people can still die of Covid-19.

US spied on Merkel, European allies with Danish help: Reports

The NSA was able to access SMS text messages, telephone calls, and Internet traffic including searches, chats and messaging services.

What makes a $1 million HDB flat

Factors that determine the resale value include location, size, views and rarity of the unit model.

Wirecard foiled staff attempts to speak out: Whistle-blower

"The Singapore management in particular was extremely hostile to anyone who tried to expose any kind of wrongdoing."

Stay-home guide for Monday: Discover cute online comics for kids, order some nasi lemak and more

Gardens by the Bay staff created a series of web comics which boasts super-cute character designs.

