Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 31.

Thousands of jobs to be created from $13b in investment commitments secured in first 4 months of 2020: Chan Chun Sing

The investment commitment secured by the Economic Development Board is higher than the yearly amount secured from 2013 to 2018.

Why Singapore cannot cut down on foreign workers the way other countries have

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said 2,500 babies born here every year would have to be designated as construction workers if Singapore were to cut down on foreign labour.

Singapore ends Covid-19 circuit breaker: How does it affect you from June 2

Here's a list of what is allowed under Phase 1 which starts on Tuesday.

Gradual opening up after circuit breaker is wisest course for Singapore, say experts

Opening up the economy too quickly could lead to a second wave of infections even worse than the first, say health experts.

Coronavirus: Patients went to Don Don Donki outlets in 100 AM mall and Jem; MOH says prison cases are not a cluster

The list now comprises 17 places that Covid-19 patients had visited in the past two weeks. It excludes their places of residence, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Knockout blow needed to end Muhyiddin-Mahathir fight

Both are trying to woo MPs from the opposing camp in an attempt to strengthen their hands.

National athletes on the front line of Covid-19 fight

Among the brave and selfless healthcare professionals working through this pandemic are a netballer, hurdler, dragon boater and silat exponent.

SpaceX lifts off on historic private crewed flight to ISS

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is carrying two veteran Nasa astronauts to the International Space Station.

Are your finances healthy? Take test to find out

Do you know how much you spend on your family every month? If your answer is "yes", you are probably wrong unless you run a tight ship in keeping every receipt and monthly bill.

Instant-gratification breads: 3 no-yeast recipes

If you want to bake bread quickly, sans yeast and long rising times, try these recipes.

