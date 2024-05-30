Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 30, 2024

Updated
May 30, 2024, 07:37 AM
Published
May 30, 2024, 07:30 AM

SQ321 incident: SIA’s new safety measures affecting in-flight service, raising crew stress levels

Cabin crew may have to expedite meal service under new pressures, especially on short-haul flights.

SMEs to get help in using generative AI, tech workers to be upskilled

A total of 18,000 tech professionals will be reskilled in AI and other in-demand tech domains.

Second worker dies after inhaling toxic fumes at PUB’s Choa Chu Kang Waterworks

Another injured worker who was involved in the incident has been moved out of intensive care.

Jury set to decide Trump’s fate in historic criminal trial

A conviction will not prevent Donald Trump from trying to take back the White House.

Twin fire tragedies in India shine light on lax attitudes, poor awareness of safety rules

In both blazes, it quickly emerged that the disasters were accidents just waiting to happen.

Workers’ Party veteran Lim Ee Ping dies of cancer at age 86

He joined the party in 1959 and was described as a “complete natural” at speaking at rallies.

Past month a roller coaster: Woman whose car’s plates were the same as vehicle found with weapons

The male driver of the car involved in the incident in Admiralty has been arrested.

Flexible work arrangements can temper Singapore’s workaholism

Flexible work arrangements are coming at an inflection point in labour relations, when burnout and exhaustion have plagued Singapore, say the writers.

BNPL to account for 2% of total spending in S’pore by 2027, unchanged from 2023: Worldpay

In 2023, Singapore consumers spent $3.4 billion online and in store using BNPL services.

American burger chain In-N-Out returns to Singapore with pop-up on May 31

It returns to Singapore five years after it last held a pop-up here.

