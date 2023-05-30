Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 30, 2023

Updated
Published
47 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Halimah Yacob a president with heart, say observers and those who worked with her

She was sworn in as the nation’s eighth president in September 2017, after she was elected unopposed in the first election reserved for Malay candidates.

READ MORE HERE

A president of ‘firsts’, a champion of social causes: Here’s a look at Madam Halimah Yacob’s term

She has long been a strong proponent of building interfaith relationships and encouraging multicultural dialogue.

READ MORE HERE

Volunteers driven by difference they make, first S’pore study on volunteerism finds

The study was done to help enhance volunteering experience and improve volunteer retention rates.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Kiasu parents have an unhealthy obsession with ‘top schools’ at P1 registration exercise

Stats around the primary school registration highlight the need for more work to realise Singapore’s ‘Every School a Good School’ vision, say the writers.

READ MORE HERE

China to launch Shenzhou-16 space mission with first civilian on board

The astronauts will take over from the crew of Shenzhou-15 and live in the Tiangong space station for about 180 days.

READ MORE HERE

How central banks can navigate through ‘everything, everywhere, all at once’ crises

Central bankers cannot manage a poly crisis on their own. What would help is an integrated set of policies, says MAS managing director Ravi Menon.

READ MORE HERE

Trust expands product offerings in bid to become S’pore’s 4th-largest bank

Retail customers can buy travel insurance on the Trust app and can soon take personal, unsecured loans.

READ MORE HERE

Russia hits military base in Ukraine in new wave of strikes

Kyiv came under attack for the 16th time this month after a second successive night of bombardment.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for motorist who drove at up to 215 kmh and caused fatal traffic accident involving 5 vehicles

In July 2021, she caused an accident with four other vehicles and a motorcyclist’s death.

READ MORE HERE

Bucket List: Tonga, kingdom of whales

Daily encounters with the creatures are almost guaranteed in the country, which is ranked among the world’s top places to swim with whales.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top