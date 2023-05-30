Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 30, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Halimah Yacob a president with heart, say observers and those who worked with her
She was sworn in as the nation’s eighth president in September 2017, after she was elected unopposed in the first election reserved for Malay candidates.
A president of ‘firsts’, a champion of social causes: Here’s a look at Madam Halimah Yacob’s term
She has long been a strong proponent of building interfaith relationships and encouraging multicultural dialogue.
Volunteers driven by difference they make, first S’pore study on volunteerism finds
The study was done to help enhance volunteering experience and improve volunteer retention rates.
Kiasu parents have an unhealthy obsession with ‘top schools’ at P1 registration exercise
Stats around the primary school registration highlight the need for more work to realise Singapore’s ‘Every School a Good School’ vision, say the writers.
China to launch Shenzhou-16 space mission with first civilian on board
The astronauts will take over from the crew of Shenzhou-15 and live in the Tiangong space station for about 180 days.
How central banks can navigate through ‘everything, everywhere, all at once’ crises
Central bankers cannot manage a poly crisis on their own. What would help is an integrated set of policies, says MAS managing director Ravi Menon.
Trust expands product offerings in bid to become S’pore’s 4th-largest bank
Retail customers can buy travel insurance on the Trust app and can soon take personal, unsecured loans.
Russia hits military base in Ukraine in new wave of strikes
Kyiv came under attack for the 16th time this month after a second successive night of bombardment.
Jail for motorist who drove at up to 215 kmh and caused fatal traffic accident involving 5 vehicles
In July 2021, she caused an accident with four other vehicles and a motorcyclist’s death.
Bucket List: Tonga, kingdom of whales
Daily encounters with the creatures are almost guaranteed in the country, which is ranked among the world’s top places to swim with whales.