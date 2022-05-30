Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 30.
HDB considering open-plan flats to give home buyers flexibility
Home owners could in the future decide if they want their new flat to have a home office or larger but fewer bedrooms.
Traffic congestion is back, suggesting flexi-work arrangements are not sticking
Data shows majority of motorists choose to travel at similar times in the mornings and at the end of the day.
Biden grieves with Texas town crushed by deadliest mass school shooting in a decade
Harrowing accounts are emerging of the ordeal faced by young survivors of the Uvalde shooting.
Beijing poised to play the long game when it comes to Taiwan
'I lost everything': Housewife regrets not buying fire insurance
Madam Norizan Abuhassan's two-room flat in Whampoa was destroyed after a fire last February.
Geylang and Changi roads to be part of identity corridors preserving historical landscapes
The character of such corridors, which house businesses from the past, will be retained.
About 200m Wolbachia Aedes mosquitoes released from 'mosquito factory'
The Great Renegotiation: S'pore workers want more flexibility, training and pay - or they will quit
Surveys out this year show that a majority of local workers intend to quit in the coming months if their demands are not met.
Employer paid $4,000 for maid to get her driving licence in Singapore
Sitti Paka secured her Singapore driving licence last June, after four attempts and delays caused by the pandemic.
Singapore lensman Russel Wong on doing 'the right thing' in posting photo of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
The photo, said to be taken at Raffles Hotel in 2015, appears to show discolouration beneath Depp's eye.