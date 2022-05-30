Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 30

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 30. 

HDB considering open-plan flats to give home buyers flexibility

Home owners could in the future decide if they want their new flat to have a home office or larger but fewer bedrooms.

READ MORE HERE

Traffic congestion is back, suggesting flexi-work arrangements are not sticking

Data shows majority of motorists choose to travel at similar times in the mornings and at the end of the day.

READ MORE HERE

Biden grieves with Texas town crushed by deadliest mass school shooting in a decade

Harrowing accounts are emerging of the ordeal faced by young survivors of the Uvalde shooting.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Beijing poised to play the long game when it comes to Taiwan

At least four major stumbling blocks stand in the way of peace negotiations.

READ MORE HERE

'I lost everything': Housewife regrets not buying fire insurance

Madam Norizan Abuhassan's two-room flat in Whampoa was destroyed after a fire last February.

READ MORE HERE

Geylang and Changi roads to be part of identity corridors preserving historical landscapes

The character of such corridors, which house businesses from the past, will be retained.

READ MORE HERE

About 200m Wolbachia Aedes mosquitoes released from 'mosquito factory'

This is part of the agency's fight against dengue in the Republic.

READ MORE HERE

The Great Renegotiation: S'pore workers want more flexibility, training and pay - or they will quit

Surveys out this year show that a majority of local workers intend to quit in the coming months if their demands are not met.

READ MORE HERE

Employer paid $4,000 for maid to get her driving licence in Singapore

Sitti Paka secured her Singapore driving licence last June, after four attempts and delays caused by the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore lensman Russel Wong on doing 'the right thing' in posting photo of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The photo, said to be taken at Raffles Hotel in 2015, appears to show discolouration beneath Depp's eye.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top