Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 30.
Singapore's silent heroes: Front liners battling surge of Covid-19 cases
ST writers pay tribute to Singapore’s front liners who place duty before self and even go the extra mile.
5 family members of infected Changi Business Park cleaning supervisor among new Covid-19 cases
The new cases from the same household include an eight-month-old girl and a one-year-old boy.
Shift in emphasis from hospital to community care will help tame healthcare costs: Ong Ye Kung
Rising healthcare spending cannot be allowed to cripple Singapore's future, says the health minister.
Malaysia's Covid-19 figures chart new grim records after deadliest week
Many hospitals are running out of critical care wards for Covid-19 patients.
Covid-19 lockdown lessons from US, Hong Kong, China and Australia
What is the art of a good lockdown? ST foreign bureaus report on wisdom gleaned from how the virus crisis has been handled.
McDonald's and Pizza Hut stress safety measures at outlets after Covid-19 cases
Staff and delivery riders are not cross-deployed across outlets and procedures have been tightened.
Readers want a newspaper that connects emotionally
Papers that are just purveyors of news won't do well as information is freely available from many sources, says editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang.
Residents urged to do their part as estates struggle with fewer cleaners
Some migrant workers have left and replacements are hard to get due to tighter border controls here.
Do younger S'poreans have lower confidence in CPF?
A poll finds that many of those aged 21 to 40 prefer to rely on their own investments for retirement.
Uncle caregivers: More older men going into eldercare
Reasons range from personal experiences caring for own parents to desire to do meaningful work in later life.