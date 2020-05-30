Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 30.

Singapore could go to the polls in early July

If Polling Day happens on the weekend of July 4 or 11, this would coincide with Singapore's phase two plan to further ease safe distancing measures.

Trump says US to end Hong Kong’s preferential treatment, withdraw from WHO

The policy change will affect the full range of US-Hong Kong agreements from extradition to export controls, with few exceptions.

Chan Chun Sing sees bright spots for Singapore in the new normal

Companies must get used to remaining in a permanently distanced state until a vaccine is found or rapid, affordable test kits for Covid-19 are developed, he said.

Asian countries such as Singapore doing well in fight against coronavirus: WHO adviser

Infectious diseases expert Prof David Heymann also said it makes sense to open up the economy in stages.

Singapore and China to fast track essential travel between them by early next month

The arrangement would first apply to Singapore and six provinces or municipalities - Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang.

New daily high of 1,337 Covid-19 patients discharged; 2 new clusters found

A total of 19,622 patients have now fully recovered from the disease, or 57 per cent of the 33,860 Covid-19 patients here.

Workplace culture to look vastly different as economy reopens - and that includes an end to group lunches

Those who go back to the office may wear masks and face shields, coupled with more regular disinfecting of work stations to keep up hygiene conditions.

Mahathir-Muhyiddin battle set to intensify

Insiders believe that Dr Mahathir will focus on testing his successor's majority in Parliament.

Singapore considering Malaysia's request to further suspend KL-S'pore HSR project: Khaw

Singapore remains "committed and enthusiastic and positive" about the prospects of the project for both countries, Mr Khaw said.

Coronavirus: A vaccine might not come, so it's important to use available tools, says expert

It is also unclear if people who develop an immunity to the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 will have it permanently, experts say.

