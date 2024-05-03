Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 3, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore banks say remittances to China increasing as users look for safe ways to transfer money
New PM, new era? Young Singaporeans share what they expect when DPM Wong takes over
The Usual Place podcast dives into what young people expect of the next PM and what they want during the GE.
Sweeter mangoes, quality durian: Fruitful harvest expected amid heatwave in Malaysia
Multi-agency counter-terrorism exercise held at MRT stations, on Sentosa
The exercise covered a myriad of scenarios, such as the discoveries of improvised explosive devices.
April’s 36.4 deg C highest in 2024 so far; thundery showers expected in first half of May
Expect above-average rainfall across most parts of Singapore in the first fortnight of May.
This father is worried sick about S’pore drivers rushing to get ahead
Can Singapore drivers learn to see their cars in a new way – as machines that can kill someone if they are not careful?
2 Malaysian men charged over armed gang robbery in King Albert Park involving over $4.3m
Another Joseph Schooling? Here’s what Singapore needs to do
Australian reaction to ‘nest of spies’ from India muted amid warming ties
Canberra’s efforts to play down Delhi’s spying are a reflection of the growing friendship between the two countries.
Three Chinese nationals jailed for selling knock-off Samsung, Apple phones as real deal in S’pore
All three men bought knock-off phones in China with the intention of selling them to people in Singapore.