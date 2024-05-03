Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 3, 2024

Updated
May 03, 2024, 08:03 AM
Published
May 03, 2024, 08:00 AM

S’pore banks say remittances to China increasing as users look for safe ways to transfer money

MAS said there were no new reports of frozen remittances since Jan 2024.

New PM, new era? Young Singaporeans share what they expect when DPM Wong takes over

What do youths in Singapore want to see from their next prime minister? Find out more in this episode of The Usual Place Podcast.

The Usual Place podcast dives into what young people expect of the next PM and what they want during the GE.

Sweeter mangoes, quality durian: Fruitful harvest expected amid heatwave in Malaysia

Some farmers said that they expect the durian season to stretch until October.

Multi-agency counter-terrorism exercise held at MRT stations, on Sentosa

The exercise covered a myriad of scenarios, such as the discoveries of improvised explosive devices.

April’s 36.4 deg C highest in 2024 so far; thundery showers expected in first half of May

Expect above-average rainfall across most parts of Singapore in the first fortnight of May.

This father is worried sick about S’pore drivers rushing to get ahead

Can Singapore drivers learn to see their cars in a new way – as machines that can kill someone if they are not careful?

2 Malaysian men charged over armed gang robbery in King Albert Park involving over $4.3m

They were arrested in Malaysia and on April 30 handed over to the Singapore police.

Another Joseph Schooling? Here’s what Singapore needs to do

Can Singapore produce another Olympic champion? Here’s a blueprint for it.

Australian reaction to ‘nest of spies’ from India muted amid warming ties

Canberra’s efforts to play down Delhi’s spying are a reflection of the growing friendship between the two countries.

Three Chinese nationals jailed for selling knock-off Samsung, Apple phones as real deal in S’pore

All three men bought knock-off phones in China with the intention of selling them to people in Singapore.

