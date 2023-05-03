Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 3

Dyson to build new battery plant in S’pore as it ramps up software, AI development

The high-tech plant will produce proprietary batteries that will be smaller, lighter, more sustainable and more energy-dense than the ones available today.

Temperatures could rise to 35 deg C as hot, humid weather to persist in first 2 weeks of May

Short thundery showers are also expected on most afternoons over parts of the island, extending into the evening on one or two days.

Fresh pork from Sarawak available at supermarkets, wet markets in S’pore

This comes two weeks after live pig imports from Pulau Bulan were stopped following the discovery of African swine fever in a consignment of the animals.

Impact of ABSD hike on housing market could go two ways

The cooling measures aimed at reining in a runaway private property market come at a time when global conditions could precipitate a hard landing, says the writer.

Jurong Bird Park penguins now in Mandai, ahead of Bird Paradise’s May 8 opening

The penguins were among the last of the 3,500 birds to be moved to Mandai.

Warding off the ‘third-generation’ curse in family business

The TV series Succession shows the ugly side of keeping a fortune in the family. Can Singapore find an Asian way for dynasties to keep prospering, asks Lee Su Shyan.

Ex-MP Chiang Hai Ding and son sued by son’s former wife over ownership of shophouse

The Martaban Road shophouse was bought for $2.1 million and registered in Dr Chiang’s name.

Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace, police conduct controlled explosion

The incident comes as police and security services prepare for King Charles’ coronation on Saturday.

Loh Kean Yew hopes ‘things get better soon’ to end Indonesian hoodoo

Players from the badminton-mad country have been an obstacle for Loh more often than not.

Working like a dog: A closer look at canines with jobs

Outside roles with the police, SCDF and SAF, they also perform services for those in need.

