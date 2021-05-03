Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 3.
New TTSH Covid-19 cases include 7 discharged and current patients
The other cases in the cluster are a physiotherapist and three hospital visitors.
S'pore and Malaysia to allow cross-border travel on compassionate grounds from May 17
Further negotiations with the transport ministries of both countries on a potential air travel bubble will be required.
Worst Covid-19 community outbreak since last year a reminder not to let guard down: Experts
The TTSH cluster, with 27 people infected, is Singapore's first hospital cluster and comprises staff and patients.
‘Many Koreans have big misunderstandings about Islam,’ says a Muslim convert in South Korea
South Korean Muslims share how learning more about the faith contributed to their religious conversion.
More S'pore couples, especially those recently married, getting divorced: MSF report
The highest proportion of couples ended their marriage between the fifth and 10th year.
Malaysian PM Muhyiddin's visit to S'pore postponed amid increase in Covid-19 cases
The current situation in both countries does not provide the "right environment" for cross-border travel discussion, they noted.
India leads surge in Covid-19 infections across the globe
From Asia to Americas, nations grapple with virus amid slower-than-ideal vaccine roll-outs.
Lucky Plaza, Peninsula Plaza shoppers move around easily after entry restriction reintroduced
The reintroduction of the restrictions comes amid a recent rise in Covid-19 cases in Singapore.
'You could be stepping on an endangered species': Why hikers need to be careful in S'pore's forests
Growing number of hikers at Clementi Forest puts two species at risk.
Respectful parenting: Seeing and accepting kids for who they are
It is not about giving in to children’s whims and fancies, but reciprocal connection and acceptance.