Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 3.

New TTSH Covid-19 cases include 7 discharged and current patients

The other cases in the cluster are a physiotherapist and three hospital visitors.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore and Malaysia to allow cross-border travel on compassionate grounds from May 17

Further negotiations with the transport ministries of both countries on a potential air travel bubble will be required.

READ MORE HERE

Worst Covid-19 community outbreak since last year a reminder not to let guard down: Experts

The TTSH cluster, with 27 people infected, is Singapore's first hospital cluster and comprises staff and patients.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

‘Many Koreans have big misunderstandings about Islam,’ says a Muslim convert in South Korea

South Korean Muslims share how learning more about the faith contributed to their religious conversion.

READ MORE HERE

More S'pore couples, especially those recently married, getting divorced: MSF report

The highest proportion of couples ended their marriage between the fifth and 10th year.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin's visit to S'pore postponed amid increase in Covid-19 cases

The current situation in both countries does not provide the "right environment" for cross-border travel discussion, they noted.

READ MORE HERE

India leads surge in Covid-19 infections across the globe

From Asia to Americas, nations grapple with virus amid slower-than-ideal vaccine roll-outs.

READ MORE HERE

Lucky Plaza, Peninsula Plaza shoppers move around easily after entry restriction reintroduced

The reintroduction of the restrictions comes amid a recent rise in Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

'You could be stepping on an endangered species': Why hikers need to be careful in S'pore's forests

Growing number of hikers at Clementi Forest puts two species at risk.

READ MORE HERE

Respectful parenting: Seeing and accepting kids for who they are

It is not about giving in to children’s whims and fancies, but reciprocal connection and acceptance.

READ MORE HERE