Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 3.

The first 100 days of Covid-19 in Singapore

On Jan 23, Singapore saw its first case of Covid-19. 100 days later, Insight catches up with how Singapore - and the world - is fighting the virus that has infected more than three million globally and killed over 240,000.

Many twists and turns in a deadly dance as Covid-19 tune plays on

Remember these words: "To see what is to come, look to Lombardy, the affluent Italian region in the heart of the Covid-19 outbreak in Europe."

Coronavirus: Pulling out all the stops to save lives, and the economy

The Covid-19 pandemic in Singapore has required a coordinated response from the Government to tackle the health, social and economic upheavals it has wrought.

Parents of newborn both had Covid-19

The couple who flew here from London a month earlier were cleared of the virus just before their son's birth.

Singapore reports 17th death from Covid-19; 447 new cases, taking total to 17,548

The patient had a history of cancer and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on April 6.

Winning cash and bonding over ST colouring contest

Almost 4,000 entries were received, with 5 winners getting $5,000 each and families bonding over the activity.

'No point' in being scared out in the ocean, says S'porean sailor stranded for a month by Covid-19 lockdown

Stranded in the Pacific seas alone on his damaged catamaran with nowhere to dock, a Singaporean sailor's three-year expedition went awry just six weeks after he set sail in February.

Beauty and the South Korean man: Guys get their own powder rooms

Seoul train stations, skincare brands are catering to an increasing number of men using make-up.

JB-Singapore rail link agreement deadline deferred to July 31

Malaysia and Singapore are optimistic that three more months are enough for talks despite disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stay home for the holidays? Yes, you can

Over the past 3½ weeks of learning and working from home under the circuit breaker measures, families in Singapore have settled into a routine.

