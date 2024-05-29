Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 29, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Worst injuries include spinal ones, possible paralysis: Thai doctors treating SQ321 passengers
“Once I got the activation call, we had only about 15 minutes to get ready, and the first ambulance arrived at the hospital shortly after,” said one doctor.
Unlimited sea access, affordable housing among S’poreans’ wishes for upcoming Long Island
PM Wong to make early introductory visit to KL
The three-level problem with fake $2 million HDB flat listings
Increases in the housing market price index must be kept sustainable in order to ensure affordability and housing mobility for young Singaporeans.
Indian worker’s family was in Singapore on holiday when he was killed by toxic fumes at PUB plant
Mr Srinivasan Sivaraman had planned to visit Gardens by the Bay with his wife and two daughters on the day he died.
i Light S’pore: Meet the artists setting the city aglow
Mother donates organs of brain-dead 14-year-old son who collapsed during 2.4km run
She said he would have wanted to do so because he was a kind child who wanted to help others.
East and South-east Asia meth seizures hit record 190 tonnes in 2023: UN
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to plant a bomb at DBS’ headquarters
PTC to look into extending student concession fares for ‘transition period’ after graduation
This will help defray their costs before they move to their next school or into the workforce.