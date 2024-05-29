Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 29, 2024

Updated
May 29, 2024, 08:07 AM
Published
May 29, 2024, 07:56 AM

Worst injuries include spinal ones, possible paralysis: Thai doctors treating SQ321 passengers

“Once I got the activation call, we had only about 15 minutes to get ready, and the first ambulance arrived at the hospital shortly after,” said one doctor.

READ MORE HERE

Unlimited sea access, affordable housing among S’poreans’ wishes for upcoming Long Island

Six engagement sessions on project off East Coast have been held as at mid-May.

READ MORE HERE

PM Wong to make early introductory visit to KL

It will be part of a series of introductory visits to Asean capitals.

READ MORE HERE

The three-level problem with fake $2 million HDB flat listings

Increases in the housing market price index must be kept sustainable in order to ensure affordability and housing mobility for young Singaporeans.

READ MORE HERE

Indian worker’s family was in Singapore on holiday when he was killed by toxic fumes at PUB plant

Mr Srinivasan Sivaraman had planned to visit Gardens by the Bay with his wife and two daughters on the day he died.

READ MORE HERE

i Light S’pore: Meet the artists setting the city aglow

The 10th edition of the event takes place from May 31 to June 23.

READ MORE HERE

Mother donates organs of brain-dead 14-year-old son who collapsed during 2.4km run

She said he would have wanted to do so because he was a kind child who wanted to help others.

READ MORE HERE

East and South-east Asia meth seizures hit record 190 tonnes in 2023: UN

Drug trafficking has affected South-east Asia for decades.

READ MORE HERE

Man arrested for allegedly threatening to plant a bomb at DBS’ headquarters

No suspicious items were found at DBS Asia Hub and DBS Asia Central.

READ MORE HERE

PTC to look into extending student concession fares for ‘transition period’ after graduation

This will help defray their costs before they move to their next school or into the workforce.

READ MORE HERE

