Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 29, 2023

Updated
Published
50 min ago

Temasek cuts compensation of senior team, takes ‘collective accountability’ over failed FTX investment

An internal review by an independent team determined there was no misconduct by the investment team.

Temasek caps exposure to early-stage companies at 6%

The overall aim is to build a portfolio resilient to market and economic cycles and different geopolitical environments.

Ecological impact from Tengah-KJE flyover project can be brought to acceptable levels: LTA

The project had drawn flak for encroaching on a roughly 60ha forest corridor that was meant to be retained for the safe passage of wildlife.

Turkey’s Erdogan prevails in election test of his 20-year rule

His challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, called it “the most unfair election in years” but did not dispute the outcome.

Growing popularity of ‘finfluencers’ may pose risks to investors: Finance experts

Investors have no recourse against errant financial influencers because they are not regulated by the MAS, said an expert.

‘I’m so afraid he will end up like me’: Inmate wants to be a better dad to young son

'John', a drug offender, has written a story and recording himself reading it while he's doing time in prison - all in an effort to reconnect with his young son and strengthen family ties as he waits to be free again.

He is currently attending the Dear Papa programme run by New Life Stories, a charity that works to prevent intergenerational incarceration.

Thailand in transition: Why the middle class is shifting power from the old order

The military-monarchist elite has to reckon with not just young voters, but also the middle class demanding change, says Tan Hui Yee.

Actress Janice Koh’s cancer battle led to the surgical removal of more than half her tongue

The 49-year-old mother of two and former Nominated Member of Parliament was diagnosed with tongue cancer in July 2022.

Hardline Republicans threatening to sink US debt ceiling deal

House and Senate Republicans were critical of the deal’s timeframe and emerging terms.

Minor Issues: My son failed maths, but got an A for effort

Having an effort grade can be a source of motivation for some students, says Jane Ng.

