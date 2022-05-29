Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 29

Updated
Published
13 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 29. 

SIA to hire 2,000 cabin crew by March 2023; about 800 recruited so far

About three in five of those hired were former crew members who had left the job.

READ MORE HERE

Exclusive with SIA CEO: What's next for Singapore's national carrier?

SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong talks to ST about the airline's strategy for survival and future plans.

READ MORE HERE

'I looked at my hand and wondered how I could support my children': Maid who lost fingers to bakery mincer

"Suddenly, the pain came and it was so intense. I couldn't pull my hand out," said Ms Rabiah Baharuddin Abdul.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S'pore's SEA Games silat coach Romadhon, 34, dies after road accident in Bali

He had helped guide Singapore to three gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the SEA Games. 

READ MORE HERE

'I played dead so he wouldn't shoot me': New accounts emerge from survivors of Texas shooting

Gunman Salvador Ramos had barged into a classroom with a chilling announcement: "You're all going to die."

READ MORE HERE

Worker dies after being trapped under metal pipe at Defu industrial estate

His death brings the total number of workplace fatalities this year to 25, the highest number in the same period since 2016.

READ MORE HERE

'This is my life, my reputation': Zilingo's ex-CEO Ankiti Bose speaks out after her firing

Ms Bose spoke of her sense of loss after being kicked out of the company she started, and how she wanted to find answers.

READ MORE HERE

Majority of Tanglin Halt Sers households moving to Dawson have collected keys to new homes

Tanglin Halt estate was identified for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme in 2014.

READ MORE HERE

'Eateries' pop up around Beijing after dine-in services are suspended

Most public buses, subways and taxis will resume in Beijing's three districts - Chaoyang, Shunyi and Fangshan - from Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

7 ways to spend your CDC vouchers on self-care

Pamper yourself with a manicure or treat yourself to a bouquet of flowers.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top