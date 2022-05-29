Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 29.
SIA to hire 2,000 cabin crew by March 2023; about 800 recruited so far
Exclusive with SIA CEO: What's next for Singapore's national carrier?
SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong talks to ST about the airline's strategy for survival and future plans.
'I looked at my hand and wondered how I could support my children': Maid who lost fingers to bakery mincer
"Suddenly, the pain came and it was so intense. I couldn't pull my hand out," said Ms Rabiah Baharuddin Abdul.
S'pore's SEA Games silat coach Romadhon, 34, dies after road accident in Bali
He had helped guide Singapore to three gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the SEA Games.
'I played dead so he wouldn't shoot me': New accounts emerge from survivors of Texas shooting
Gunman Salvador Ramos had barged into a classroom with a chilling announcement: "You're all going to die."
Worker dies after being trapped under metal pipe at Defu industrial estate
His death brings the total number of workplace fatalities this year to 25, the highest number in the same period since 2016.
'This is my life, my reputation': Zilingo's ex-CEO Ankiti Bose speaks out after her firing
Ms Bose spoke of her sense of loss after being kicked out of the company she started, and how she wanted to find answers.
Majority of Tanglin Halt Sers households moving to Dawson have collected keys to new homes
Tanglin Halt estate was identified for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme in 2014.
'Eateries' pop up around Beijing after dine-in services are suspended
Most public buses, subways and taxis will resume in Beijing's three districts - Chaoyang, Shunyi and Fangshan - from Sunday.