Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 29

McDonald's delivery rider, NParks employee and two pupils among 15 Covid-19 community cases
The NParks officer was added to a new cluster linked to Chevy's Bar and Bistro, which has four cases.
Singapore planning for possibility that Covid-19 becomes endemic here: Lawrence Wong
This could mean Singaporeans will need to get booster jabs from time to time, said Mr Wong.
Malaysia to impose total nationwide lockdown from June 1-14 as Covid-19 cases hit new record
The country has reported a fourth straight day of record infections.
Slump and recovery: The two faces of Singapore's economy
Insight looks at what lies ahead for sectors at both ends of the spectrum.
Coronavirus hits India's villages
India’s cities are on the mend, but the deadly virus is coursing through the vast rural hinterland.
Imported Covid-19 case from Nepal not linked to Changi Airport cluster despite woman's claims: MOH
Ms Sonal Wadde had claimed that she was infected "most probably" at Changi Airport.
Parks and recreation: A guide to heartland parklands all over Singapore
Hop on a bicycle or lace up those trainers and spend the month-long school holidays rediscovering nature trails.
Woman admits to slapping 8-year-old girl who stepped on her foot in MRT train
She faces enhanced penalties as the victim is under 14 years old.
Driver of Maserati that dragged cop loses appeal, as judge calls his actions 'heinous and dangerous'
Causing injury by a car or other vehicle is tantamount to the use of a weapon, the judge said.
Digitally altered image of dine-in area for essential workers in poor taste: Josephine Teo
Minister slams as crude the alteration of a banner in the image to say "Die-In Area".