Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 29.

McDonald's delivery rider, NParks employee and two pupils among 15 Covid-19 community cases

The NParks officer was added to a new cluster linked to Chevy's Bar and Bistro, which has four cases.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore planning for possibility that Covid-19 becomes endemic here: Lawrence Wong

This could mean Singaporeans will need to get booster jabs from time to time, said Mr Wong.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia to impose total nationwide lockdown from June 1-14 as Covid-19 cases hit new record

The country has reported a fourth straight day of record infections.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Slump and recovery: The two faces of Singapore's economy

Insight looks at what lies ahead for sectors at both ends of the spectrum.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus hits India's villages

India’s cities are on the mend, but the deadly virus is coursing through the vast rural hinterland.

READ MORE HERE

Imported Covid-19 case from Nepal not linked to Changi Airport cluster despite woman's claims: MOH

Ms Sonal Wadde had claimed that she was infected "most probably" at Changi Airport.

READ MORE HERE

Parks and recreation: A guide to heartland parklands all over Singapore

Hop on a bicycle or lace up those trainers and spend the month-long school holidays rediscovering nature trails.

READ MORE HERE

Woman admits to slapping 8-year-old girl who stepped on her foot in MRT train

She faces enhanced penalties as the victim is under 14 years old.

READ MORE HERE

Driver of Maserati that dragged cop loses appeal, as judge calls his actions 'heinous and dangerous'

Causing injury by a car or other vehicle is tantamount to the use of a weapon, the judge said.

READ MORE HERE

Digitally altered image of dine-in area for essential workers in poor taste: Josephine Teo

Minister slams as crude the alteration of a banner in the image to say "Die-In Area".

READ MORE HERE