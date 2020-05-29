Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, May 29.

S'pore in talks to set up 'travel bubbles' with countries where Covid-19 is under control

Mass travel will take a lot longer to resume, not just in Singapore, but also internationally.

READ MORE HERE

Supermarkets and wet markets a potential weak link in war against Covid-19, chains here take precautions

People who had tested positive for the virus over the past week visited such spots for 30 minutes or more.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Growing concern over link between virus and blood clots

Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients could be unaware they are at risk, said an expert.

READ MORE HERE

WP calls for ground rules on election campaigning during Covid-19 to be published promptly

WP said political parties risk squandering resources due to this uncertainty.

READ MORE HERE

More complaints about cigarette smoke and noise from neighbours

One reader said her family has been disturbed by their neighbour who has been hammering and knocking in her unit every day.

READ MORE HERE

Trump says he's signing order to limit Twitter's legal protections

If it were legal for him to shut down Twitter, Mr Trump said he would do it.

READ MORE HERE

Wealthy buyers continue to shop for luxury homes in Singapore even as overall private home sales plunge

One agent said he has about 100 potential buyers who are shopping for homes at the moment.

READ MORE HERE

Surgeon suspended eight months, for the second time, for not giving a patient enough medical leave

Employers have to report work-related accidents to the Ministry of Manpower if the injured employee is given four days of medical leave due to a single accident.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Premier League to restart season on June 17

Aston Villa versus Sheffield United and Manchester City versus Arsenal will take place on that date.

READ MORE HERE

#Stayhome guide for Friday: Treat yourself to flavourful roast duck, code a basic game and more

Want to splurge a little? Try the Roasted Irish "Silver Hill" Duck from Famous Treasure.

READ MORE HERE