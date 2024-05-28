Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 28, 2024

Updated
May 28, 2024, 07:38 AM
Published
May 28, 2024, 07:31 AM

LTA awards $530m contract for Cross Island Line’s Turf City station; work to start in Q3 2024

When the station is ready, commuting between Turf City and Pasir Ris will take only 35 minutes.

Singapore’s Cross Island Line will go deeper than ever before. Here’s how the work will proceed

Here’s look at the LTA’s plans to build Singapore’s longest underground MRT line.

New HDB projects use AI to boost worksite safety

The system will analyse video footage and alert safety supervisors to high-risk situations that arise. 

In a first, President appoints 4 full-time aides-de-camp

Among the four is Major Fung Ka Kin, who is the first SCDF officer to be given such a role.

Israeli attack on tent camp in Rafah kills 45, draws global condemnation

Survivors said families had been preparing to sleep when the strike hit.

Gaza’s tests on the limits of international law

Recent moves against Israel show the complications that arise when politics run up against the law.

All SQ321 crew members have returned to S’pore: SIA

As at 4.30pm on May 27, 52 passengers were still in Bangkok, including 34 who have been hospitalised.

Fatal Myanmar maid abuse: Cop admits to lifting victim off the ground by her hair

Kevin Chelvam took the stand for the first time on May 27.

How Singapore can show that it is no fluke

For Singapore to stay ahead, the role of ordinary citizens is more important than ever before, writes Tham Yuen-C.

Bed, bath and going beyond: How hotels provide a lifeline in crisis and war

Hotels offer a safe space to aid workers, displaced people and diplomats in times of war or a global pandemic.

