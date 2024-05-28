Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 28, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
LTA awards $530m contract for Cross Island Line’s Turf City station; work to start in Q3 2024
When the station is ready, commuting between Turf City and Pasir Ris will take only 35 minutes.
Singapore’s Cross Island Line will go deeper than ever before. Here’s how the work will proceed
New HDB projects use AI to boost worksite safety
The system will analyse video footage and alert safety supervisors to high-risk situations that arise.
In a first, President appoints 4 full-time aides-de-camp
Among the four is Major Fung Ka Kin, who is the first SCDF officer to be given such a role.
Israeli attack on tent camp in Rafah kills 45, draws global condemnation
Gaza’s tests on the limits of international law
Recent moves against Israel show the complications that arise when politics run up against the law.
All SQ321 crew members have returned to S’pore: SIA
As at 4.30pm on May 27, 52 passengers were still in Bangkok, including 34 who have been hospitalised.
Fatal Myanmar maid abuse: Cop admits to lifting victim off the ground by her hair
How Singapore can show that it is no fluke
For Singapore to stay ahead, the role of ordinary citizens is more important than ever before, writes Tham Yuen-C.
Bed, bath and going beyond: How hotels provide a lifeline in crisis and war
Hotels offer a safe space to aid workers, displaced people and diplomats in times of war or a global pandemic.